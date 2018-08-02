Glorious Goodwood - All the Ladies' Day action

It's Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - and with a big crowd and another dose of fine weather, it was a cracking occasion.

Around 20,000 are expected in the racecourse for a day when the racing highlights include the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes and, away from the main racecard, the Magnolia Cup ladies' race which will raise an estimated £200,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Our top team of tipsters had a tough day yesterday, with only one of the five finding more than one winner ... can they do better today? Here are their selections.

We've just had the draw for the Unibet Stewards' Cup - the big betting race on Saturday, a 6f cavalry charge down the straight. Connection of 27 of the 28 just chose their stall in a draw - Pettochside, a Goodwood specialist, had no-one at the draw so was given the last one left - No1. Bound to win isn't he?

First up is the Magnolia Cup, the ladies' charity race. Lady riders from business, sport and the media are tackling the race for Cancer Research UK. Here's the story from one of them, Camilla Hickish

Ladies' Day - where style and elegance are the order of the day / Picture by Malcolm Wells

1.15pm And the Cup is won by Katie Forrest with a superb ride, leading pretty much all the way in the five-and-a-half furlong dash, on Harry Hurricane - trained, incidentally, by yesterday's 125/1-winning trainer George Baker.

All 11 riders performed splendidly - none was unseated, as has happened in some past years, and it was a competitive race. It's supported by Swarovski and will do a lot to raise money for charity and awareness of women's issues.

The winning rider said: "I can't even put my feelings into words. I think it was Mick Fitzgerald who said winning [the Grand National] was better than sex, and it really is - it is the most insane feeling.

"I owe it all to George Baker and his team, who are the most fantastic group of people. I've gained a family in the last six months - oh my God, I'm going to cry! My dad has cancer, but this will be a big boost for him, and I've raised £10,000 to do this, so to win it as well is insane. I've got so many people to be grateful to, and the horse, Harry Hurricane literally carried me home - I didn't have a clue what I was doing half the time.

Shade needed! This is how to keep cool on Ladies' Day / Picture by Malcolm Wells

1.50pm The Matchbook Best Value Exchange Handicap goes to 7/2 chance Communique, ridden by Silvestre de Sousa for trainer Mark Johnston - both now celebrating their second wins of festival week. A photo was needed to confirm Zaman as the runner-up from Global Giant.

Johnston, who has been leading trainer at Glorious Goodwood on 11 occasions, said: "After he won at Newbury earlier this season we might have thought he would be moving on to even bigger things, but he had a couple of slightly disappointing runs when things didn't go his way, and they went very much his way today.

"People talk about keeping horses busy, but he hasn't had a gallop at home since before the season started, so he's not particularly busy and they all thrive on racing. He's rated 97 so the next step is either more valuable handicaps or to go up to Pattern company."

Two of our five tipsters picked Communique - Adam Waterworth and me. Standings in the tipping table - Dave Stevens & Adam W both on 5; me and Alex Eade both on 3; Ed Chamberlin back on 1.

All smiles - they must have had a winner or two / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Racing purists are in for a real Goodwood treat now - the next two races are Group 2 contests, and they are followed by a Group 1.

In order, they're the Lillie Langtry Stakes, the Richmond Stakes and the Nassau Stakes - all sponsored by Qatar.

Just the £1.1m up for grabs in prize money in the next 90 minutes then...

2.25pm Pilaster takes the newly-upgraded-to-Group 2 Pilaster under David Egan for trainer Roger Varian. It needed a photo and a stewards' inquiry after Pilaster and Maid Up came together towards the finish line. I should point out that's two winners from two tips for me, but that may be as good as it gets.

A jubilant Varian said: "Watching it live and watching again, I did not think Pilaster was loving the ground. I think she has overcome the ground. She is class and all guts - she got headed and came back to win on the line. She is a very classy filly. She was very good today. She showed a real toughness today as she was headed and came back.

"Hopefully, she comes out of this race well and then we would have to consider races like the QIPCO Fillies & Mares at Ascot on QIPCO Champion Stakes in October or the Park Hill at Doncaster before that. I think Pilaster will really come into her own when she is racing on slower ground. She has been doing her racing on the All-Weather so far this year and and I think there is more to come.

Some news from an event held after racing yesterday...

A sale of racehorses and breeding stock which took place in the winner's enclosure after racing at the Qatar Goodwood Festival yesterday turned over £1,425,000.

The inaugural Goodwood Sale was staged by bloodstock sales company Goffs UK, and involved 13 lots, including horses who were ready to run, broodmares and their foals, and a lifetime breeding right to one of Britain's leading stallions, Showcasing, who resides at Whitsbury Manor Stud in Hampshire.

Heading trade was Perfect Angel, the first horse into the ring, and who made £400,000 to a bid from Ed Sackville of the SackvilleDonald bloodstock agency. Perfect Angel's sale was perfectly timed, her value having been given a boost on Saturday when her sister, Angel's Hideway, won Ascot's G3 Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes. A daughter of top stallion Dark Angel, Perfect Angel was a Goodwood winner and placed in Newbury's G2 Mill Reef Stakes in 2016 when trained by Andrew Balding, and she could have a long and profitable career as a broodmare.

3pm The Qatar Richmond Stakes, another Group 2 race, was won by Ryan Moore on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Land Force - the champion trainer's first success of the week on the Downs. The 5/2 favourite beat Marie's Diamond and Shine So Bright.

3.35pm It's a third Nassau Stakes victory in six years for William Buick as 4/1 chance Wild Illusiion streaks away to beat rivals including Urban Fox and Veracious. O'Brien's runner Rhododendron faded.

Buick said: "Wild Illusion got into a nice rhythm in front and pricked her ears. I was always comfortable where I was and she really saw it out well to the line - she is a very tough. No other filly in training deserves it more than Wild illusion.

"When we were approaching the three-furlong pole, I wanted her to come off the bridle just so we could get on with it and win our race there. She was motoring from there and stayed on really well to the line. She's raced from the front in the past and we were always very comfortable. Wild Illusion really deserved it. She ran very well in the Oaks before finishing second in the Ribblesdale to Magic Wand and Charlie has done a great job with her in keeping her fresh."

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: "Wild Illusion has been rock solid all season and was fourth in a Guineas [at Newmarket], second in the Oaks [at Epsom] and second in the Ribblesdale Stakes [at Royal Ascot]. She was coming into the race as well as I have seen her all season, and I felt that dropping back in trip was going to be her forte. Full credit to all the team at home, and to Michel [Rakotoarisoa] who rides her every day at home and looks after her."

Tipping competition latest... Dave Stevens 5, Adam Waterworth 5, Steve Bone 5, Alex Eade 3, Ed Chamberlain 1. Still time for all that to change. We are only just over halfway through the week.

4.10 More Than This (4/1 jt fav, Paul Hanagan / Richard Fahey) wins the Telegraph Nursery Handicap.

Hanagan said: "More Than This did it really well. He has got a big, long and lovely stride. I managed to get a lovely breather into him turning in. He got a bit lonely in front, but once he was challenged, he went again. More Than This showed a great attitude and I am really looking forward to him next year.

"I don't think it is that important to get the rail, I just wanted something to race against as he is quite immature and he is such a big horse."

And that means Adam Waterworth takes the tipping lead with his sixth win of the week, and Ed Chamberlin celebrates - wildy - his second.

4.45 Another win for Mark Johnston, who sees his third winner in three days as Accordance (9/2) claims the Markel Insurance British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes. That's also another win for jockey PJ McDonald.

5.20 Lord Riddiford wins the Tatler Handicap (Jason Hart/John Quinn) at 6/1.

There ends the Ladies' Day excitement. It's been hot, it's been great fun. Thanks for following the updates.

A Nassau Stakes report and full racing round-up follow on this website later on and we''ll be back to do it again on Friday... when it's going to be two or three degrees hotter.

