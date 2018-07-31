Glorious Goodwood - Tuesday tips

Day one of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival is here - and we will be bringing not one set of tips each day but five.

We are again running our tipping contest throughout the week which will see ITV Racing present Ed Chamberlin, Coral's Dave Stevens and Goodwood bosses Adam Waterworth and Alex Eade put their reputations on the line by picking a winner for each of the seven races daily. And if I had a reputation, mine would also be at risk, for I'll be having a go too.

Chamberlin was our tipping king last year but who can take his crown?

Here are some Tuesday tips...

Ed Chamberlin - 150 Afaak 225 Confiding 300 Karar 335 Torcedor 410 Al Mureib 445 El Astronaute 515 Move Swiftly.

Dave Stevens - 1.50 Alfarris 2.25 Dark Vision 3.00 So Beloved 3.35 Stradivarius 4.10 Am Mureib 4.45 El Astronaute 5.15 Move Swiftly.

Adam Waterworth - 150 Dark Red, 225 Dark Vision, 300 Here Comes When, 335 Stradivarius, 410 Watan, 445 Pettochside, 515 Rebel Assault.

Alex Eade - 150 Dark Red, 225 Drogon, 300 Karar, 335 Stradivarius, 410 Dirty Rascal, 445 Pettochside, 515 Labrega.

Steve Bone - 150 Rainbow Rebel, 225 Dark Vision, 300 D'bai, 335 Stradivarius, 410 Al Mureib, 445 Duke of Firenze, 515 Kalagia,

All your runners and riders

Goodwood Cup latest

Who's in form at Goodwood?