Go for a padel - and try new type of tennis at Chichester club

Padel tennis is proving popular at CR&FC

Chairman James Ward said: “We have had a huge amount of interest from the public since the courts were installed. The glass-walled courts are particularly attractive structures and people are fascinated by watching play.

“This has led to lots of new members joining the Club and the courts are frequently fully booked.

“The advantage of padel tennis is that all you need to be able to do is hit a ball, so anyone can play it. All ages and abilities are playing with their friends and family, or joining in with the mixed leagues and socialising with other players of the same standard.

“It’s also accessible for people with disabilities or those who are struggling to play other sports through injury.”

The club offer monthly free introductory sessions to the rules and basic tactics of padel. Tennis, squash and racquetball players are taking up the game, which is proving so popular that the club are already considering installing more courts to meet the demand.

Padel courts are much smaller than tennis courts and were first fully constructed in the UK by JB Corrie, which installed the two Corrie Padel courts at Chichester.