Chichester intensive care unit will benefit as golfers chip in

Can you chip in to help St Richard's Hospital?

Entrants will compete in teams of four, with three of their best stableford scores out of four on each hole counting towards their total.

There are some fantastic prizes to be won. The winning team will get to play on the world famous Brabazon course at The Belfry and stay overnight.

There will be further team and individual prizes as well as on course experiences including a Chichester Harbour Gin Bar, Venison Steak BBQ, a Langham’s Brewery Pop up Pub and more.

The day will start with breakfast followed by a ‘shotgun’ start followed by the all important raffle and prizegiving.

All ages and genders of golfers are welcome to participate

The cost of entry is £300 per team (£75 a head) which includes breakfast, competitor goody bag, 18 holes of golf and prizes.

There will be the opportunity to further contribute on the day through donations to the refreshments buggy and all important raffle!