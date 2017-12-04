Goodwood bosses reward the people who make racing tick

The racing industry is out to prove that those working in stable yards up and down the country have a diverse range of skills.

Goodwood racecourse is launching a digital competition to reward racing staff, who are some of the hardest-working people in the sport.

A prize of £1,000 will be awarded to an individual that works in a racing stable, who produces the most entertaining video showcasing their life – and talents – in the industry.

Racing staff work outdoors in all weathers, doing unsocial hours with early starts, long days and regular weekend work, as well as always having the risk of working with highly-strung thoroughbred racehorses.

The backbone of the sport, racing would not function without the dedication and love of these professional horsemen and women, who focus their lives on caring for the equine athletes we see and enjoy on the racecourse.

As a thank you for their efforts, Goodwood will show first-hand what these individuals undertake on a daily basis. The videos submitted will be shown on Goodwood’s social channels throughout December, with a shortlist of four being selected before a public vote in the New Year.

The judges are looking for videos which are humorous, creative and insightful, best telling the story of what racing staff get up to in their daily working lives.

Entries to the #RacingLife competition can be sent via email to racinglife@goodwood.com or via WhatsApp to 07971 598287 between December 1 and 31.

Full terms and conditions can be found at Goodwood.com/terms-and-conditions/media-and-marketing