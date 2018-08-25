Goodwood's holiday weekend begins in spectacular style

Goodwood's weekend of racing and family entertainment got off to a cracking start with six races and entertainment capped by a superb fireworks display.

It's the traditional curtain raiser that will see top class flat racing staged on the Downs on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

On the track it was a good night for the bookes with every favourite beaten and a couple of 10/1 shots first past the post.

Grey Galleon and Floating Artist were both 10/1 winners at the start of the night while Baron Bolt and Sir Victor were also good value, winning at 8/1 and 7/1.

Rounding off the list of Friday winners among some close contests were Astromachia - trained by West Sussex's Amanda Perrett - and Bella Ragazza.

Saturday's racing is of high quality, with the Celebration Mile and the March Stakes among the highlights.

The crowd on the opening night were treated to live music, fire walkers and the usual spectacular end-of-night fireworks, which were very well received.

Our tips for Saturday: 130 Emerald Approach, 205 Altyn Orda, 240 Look Around, 315 Sir Titan, 350 Ben Vrackie, 425 Stylehunter, 500 Darksideoftarnside