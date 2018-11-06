Grand National bid could follow Ascot success for Sussex trainer

Sussex trainer Gary Moore is dreaming of Grand National glory after seeing Traffic Fluide win one of the early-season jump-racing highlights at Ascot.
The Lower Beeding trainer was delighted to see the eight-year-old - owned by the Galloping On The South Downs Partnership - win the Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase on Saturday.
Having looked destined to finish second after the last in the Grade Three contest, the horse rallied well to go past Art Mauresque on the run-in - and secure a 50-1 quote for the National with Paddy Power.
Goodwood tribute to tragic Vichai
Champions Day triumph for Goodwood Cup hero
Moore told Racing UK: “It was amazingly satisfying for a very big owner and it’s great to train a big winner like that for them. The plan had gone right for once. We tried a bit of everything last season and, thank God, it worked and came good in the end.
“I will train him for the Grand National. I’ve never trained a National horse in my life, but I’m getting older and I will ask all the experts and see how it works out.”
The 4/1 shot's win was a first at Ascot for more than eight years for Moore's jockey son Joshua. He told Racing UK: “My very first ride here was a winner when I beat Ruby Walsh as an amateur, but I’ve struggled since. It’s good to start off the season with a win like this.”