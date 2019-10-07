Harry claims the Hollymead as Bognor golfers share out prizes

Harry Malin won the Hollymead Cup final at Bognor Golf Club with a nett and gross score of 67.

This now takes Harry’s handicap to +0.5. This was good enough to move Harry up to third in the Hollymead Cup standings. Olly Longlands came second in the Cup Final event which was good enough to see him win the Hollymead Cup for 2019.

The 4 Team Challenge took place at Bognor.

Teams of 12 members each competing for their respective sections, men, ladies, seniors and juniors play in a full Stableford competition with each four-ball tee group containing one of the above sections.

The winner of the group scores four points for their section with the last scoring one point. It a very close encounter the Ladies and Juniors tied with 31pts, in fact the Ladies finished the last four games with three wins and a three pointer.

The highest score from each section also won a prize. Junior Day Captain Ben Taylor and Ladies Day Captain Gil Twyford received the 4 Team Challenge Trophy

Bognor Seniors hosted West Hove Golf Club, a recent addition to their fixture list. In near perfect conditions a very tight contest just swung Bognor’s way 5-3.

Bognor’s mixed team entertained Blackmoor Golf Club hoping to avenge a defeat at Blackmoor earlier in the year.

On a glorious afternoon the match was played in an excellent spirit with Bognor running out winners by a magnificent 5.5 to 1.5. hence avenging the earlier defeat.

Bognor winners were; Rob and Sue Redmond, Bob and Karen Crichton, David and Georgina McCormack, Ian and Frances Paine and Brian and Sue Meloy. Campbell Smith and Berit Smallcorn managed a half achieved by the last putt.

Juniors

The President’s trophy is one of Bognor juniors' most prestigious tournaments. It is sponsored every year by the club’s president, this year Ian Pettie, whose own son has played in it over the years. Ian not only put up the prizes but also treated the players to lunch, to fuel the competitors up for the afternoon round as it is historically played over 36 holes.

The winner overall of was Billy Bicknell in only his third competition and this was his second win to boot. His scores of 39 and 45 points ran away from the rest.

In second place was Katie Field, keeping her good form towards the end of the season with two steady rounds.

The Langmead finals are a tournament run by the Sussex County. To qualify for this your club have to have won or been runner up in the leagues played over the season. For the second year running Bognor juniors claimed their spot at the event which is played at the Dyke golf club and they were defending the salver won last year.

This year’s team was Katie Field, Charlie Maginess, Charlie Broggi and Joe Flood.

Bognor put up a good defence however and the three lads gained valuable experience having never played this course before, we look forward to returning next year.

COWDRAY PARK

The final round of the Captain’s Prize was played on Thursday September 19 in ideal conditions for scoring.

Paul Richman carded an amazing 44 points and Cliff Davis 40 points. Not surprisingly Richman and Sam Howes won the pairs prize with 79 points and the runners up were Alan Jeffs and Brian Heath with 76 points. The overall Captain’s Prize (best three out of four rounds) winner with 112 points was Chris Hutchings.

Cowdray Seniors played Puttenham at home and were away to Alresford and Ham Manor in the second half of September. The visitors won 4½ to 2½.

The Cowdray visit to Alresford resulted in another loss, 5½ to 2½. There were convincing wins for Seniors Vice-Captain, Terry Adsett who was paired with Nick Austin who won 6&4. Second pair Peter Bennett and Mark Chabrel also won 5&4 but these were the only two Cowdray wins. Some redemption was achieved with an away win at Ham Manor 3 ½ to 4 ½. Terry Adsett playing with Robin Phillips won 3&1; Mark Kelly and Trevor Edwards won 2&1, the same winning score qw Ian Heustice and Barry Overington.

The final point for Cowdray came from Allan Gormley and Richard Burden.

There are only two matches left for the Seniors this year: Home to Alresford on 7th October and the re-arranged away fixture at Worthing on 28th October.