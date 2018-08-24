It's a dream come true as Barnes hits ton against Australia

The one-day international series between England and Australia’s over-70s - with Chichester’s Andrew Barnes in the England side - are poised at 1-1 with one to play.

England lost the first 50-over match by five runs at Banbury but at Horsham on Friday, where England won the toss and elected to bat, Barnes (Sussex) and Mick Swain (Hants) put on 120 in 30 overs.

Barnes notched his maiden England century, eventually retiring on 116 from 141 balls. Chris Swadkins (Kent) hit 62 to help England to 271-2.

Australia started briskly but wickets began to fall rapidly. Peter Crees (Sussex) took 3-63 and Martin Woodward (Worcs) 4-38. Australia finished on 249-9. Barnes was awarded MoM.

The teams travel to Sutton on Sunday for the decider for the Ashes.

The Australian squad travelled to Chichester on Saturday and explored the city, taking in the cathedral and Priory Park with all its cricketing history.

Aldwick v RMU

Division 6 West

A valiant attempt by Aldwick to keep league leaders RMU at bay was foiled in the end by the visitors’ strong bowling line-up as they fell 61 short chasing a big total of 255.

RMU’s quality was also on show in their batting line-up, with opener Michael Gould making 74 having been dropped on four.

Gould fell to Aldwick’s top wicket-taker of the day, Matthew Calvert (3-36). Jignesh Agnihotri (13) was snapped up by Harry Rosser (1-35) but Omar Nasseri (80) featured in a 104-run second-wicket partnership.

RMU were only on 84 at the halfway stage thanks to tight bowling by Ian Horner and Jamie Murphy who conceded only 58 runs between them. Ahmed Nasseri struck an unbeaten 24 as Aldwick were set 256 to win.

Despite losing opener Dean Stokes for a duck, Charlie Barnett (36) and skipper Alex Cooper (27) got Aldwick off to a good start with hope of an victory.

Runs followed from Ian Horner (38), Harry Rosser (24) and Liam Hicks (30no) but nobody managed a big score and the home side finished on 196-9.

Most of the damage was done by George Taylor (3-45) and Waleed Ul-Hassan (3-18).

With two games to go, Aldwick need 17 points to guarantee fifth place. They are at home this week to Crawley Eagles twos.

Selsey v Bognor 2nd

Division 6 West

At picturesque Singleton, Bognor batted first. However the only sights Bognor’s Joel Baker was interested in was the ball being dispatched at regular intervals as the youngster cracked a beautiful and brutal 159 from 96 balls including 13 fours and 12 sixes.

Support from Jack Hickman with 43 and 42 from skipper Harry Hood saw Bognor to a mighty 335-8 off 40 overs.

The visitors were in feisty mood and with Jamie Woolnough bagging 4-36, Selsey were dismissed for 99, Bognor winning by 236 runs.



East Preston 2nd v Aldwick 2nd

Division 10 West South

Despite a season of heavy defeats, Aldwick twos have always turned up with best intentions and fought the opposition to the best of their abilities.

Batting first, Aldwick opener Dan Cox finishing unbeaten on 48. There was little support at the other end apart from skipper Jonny Knapp’s 29 and the highlight of the day was ten-year old Finley Sampson outscored his father Dion.

East Preston veteran Colin Smith rolled back the years, taking 5-18, supported by Tom Chapman (3-18) as Aldwick were shot out for just 109 despite opener Cox’s sterling efforts.

Oliver Dufin (1-26) had an early success, outwitting opener Tom Dixon for just 12 but it was a stroll past the winning post for opener Andy Shoebridge (54*) and Tom Wareham-Grinstead (24*).

Although relegated, Aldwick twos are already looking forward to next season, with better facilities and many derbies on offer. This week they visit Goring-by-Sea thirds.

Sussex wrap up huge win

Bognor 3rd v Pagham 3rd

Division 11 West South

At West Meads, the visitors were invited to bat and started briskly with George Nott clattering a hearty 59 before two old legends combined, Nick Baker performed a brisk stumping off Jon Whitewood.

A lusty 55 from Dave Leader before an excellent run-out from Ernesto Andrade-Paris saw Pagham up to 190-7, checked in part by 3-25 by Bognor’s Harry Lindsey.

Bognor’s batsmen all made starts, Joe Delaney leading the way with 34 but regular strikes from Jon Cotterill (4-40) and at the back end from Max Wladon (3-37) was enough to see Pagham win by 19 runs.

Goodwood v London New Zealand

This fixture that goes back to the early 1950s. LNZ won the toss and inserted Goodwood.

Peter Lamb (6) and Owen Spicer (25) opened with Pete Lamb falling early. Spicer and Jamie Miles (7) put on 27.

Miles was caught behind.

Spicer and Johnny Heaven (32) were both bowled. Matt Bennison (9) made a rare small score before he was caught behind and Goodwood were 90-5.

Dan Brown (16) and Hari Daggubati (29) put on 25 before Stanley Mayne (3) joined Daggubati in a stand of 20.

Goodwood ended on 152 after 41 overs.

LNZ openers Radcliffe (31) and Khanbhai (39) scored 48 off the first ten overs; Brown and Daggubati tidy but wicketless before the brakes were put on by Heaven (2-6) and James Mayne (2-30).

The partnership of 67 ended and LNZ went into a steady decline, losing the remaining nine wickets in 15 overs for an 47 runs.

Spicer (1-9) and Richard Geffen (1-14) did well and Stanley Mayne mopped up the last wickets with a superb spell of 3-6.

The fielding was excellent and catches were taken by Mayne (2), Heaven, Daggubati and Bennsion, making his debut as wicketkeeper. LNZ were all out for 114.

Fans urged to pack Hove for women's final

Parham Park v Lavant

Lavant’s second away game of the year saw Parham Park win the toss and elect to bat – and lose their first wicket to the first ball of the match.

The sun came out and Alex Burford and Ian Rawnsley restricted Parham Park’s scoring and they were soon 48-5.

Owen Simpkins and Ben Barnard took the game away from Lavant adding 63 for the fifth wicket until skipper Steve Brooker took a fine catch to dismiss Simpkins.

Parham Park declared on 156-9. Burford returned the best bowling figures of 4-47 and took two fine catches.

This was always going to be a challenging total for Lavant to chase down on Parham Park’s strip.

Lavant put on 31 for the first wicket, then their innings fell apart, nine wickets falling for 30. Only two Lavant batsmen, Hugh Hudson and Jonnie Sullivan, reached double figures with the bowling of Chris Moody taking 5-9.

Williams and Mitchell took another two wickets apiece and Lavant were finally all out for 61.