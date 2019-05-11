It's pain for Bayne as heroics are in vain - village cricket round-up

Matches involving Kirdford, Lodsworth, Selsey, Singleton, Goodwood and Littlehampton feature in our latest round-up of cricket friendlies.

Kirdford v Lodsworth

On a grey day with a few sunny spells, Kirdford lost the toss and were sent into the field. After a couple of early wickets the innings was steadied by Owen Crawshaw (86no) and Al Rix.

A few more wickets had tumbled by the end and Lodsworth finished on 167-5.

Kirdford were reduced to 18-7 before Ed Bayne walked out to the crease. Bayne scored a sensational 99 not out before the able support of the last three batsmen succumbed to the bowling of Lodsworth, finishing on 127 all out.

It was a valiant effort, especially by Bayne, to make a game out of it after Kirdford were looking at a humiliating loss.

Selsey v Singleton

Selsey were soon chasing leather all around the ground as Glen Stanford (109) and Ryan Dawtry (51) made them toil on a very good wicket.

Singleton finished on 236-5, with young and Jacob Taylor (1-17) impressive for Selsey.

In reply Martin Lee and Andy Horner got Selsey going, but it was Brad Rose (86) who got the scoreboard ticking. He looked like he was going to win it by himself but once he was out the trio of Tom Amis (20), Farhan Bhutta (20) and TomCcripps (32*) kept the score moving.

They needed 40 off four overs but Bhutta took 16 off an over and Selsey snuck over the line with Cripps finding the mid-wicket boundary.

Goodwood v Littlehampton

A cool afternoon with rare glimpses of spring sunshine brought Littlehampton to Goodwood.

Goodwood won the toss and miserly bowling and challenging scoring conditions meant pedestrian progress to a mere 68-1 off 20 overs.

The pace picked up and Goodwood finished on 164-5. The main contributions coming from Henry Whitby (36), Dan Brown (26) and John Clifton (31no). Owen Spicer showed his growing confidence with the bat to score 29 not out.

In the reply, Dan Brown (2-34) bowled well during his first spell and took two early wickets. Spicer (1-25) chipped in with a wicket helped by a sharp catch by Graeme Bennison.

Littlehampton took hold of the game and it was only when James Mayne (1-41) brought himself on and John Heyworth fine-tuned his field placement to take a fine catch that Goodwood got a breakthrough. Souch proved immovable and finished 86 not out. Littlehampton won by six wickets.

Stanley Mayne bowled well with no reward and there was a Goodwood debut for Dan Wells.