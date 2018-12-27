Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan in flying form in Australia's Big Bash

Sussex duo Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan have made positive starts to the Big Bash League in Australia.

Archer’s Hobart Hurricanes won their opening games away to Brisbane Heat and at home to the Melbourne Stars. The 23-year-old took 2-23 in their victory at the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, which included D’Arcy Short’s 67, to set a target of 159-6. Archer’s death bowling led to the Brisbane side falling 15 runs short.

Archer was even better with the ball at the Blundstone Arena, when he took 3-25 against the Stars, as the Hurricanes restricted the visitors to 155-5. Matthew Wade’s 52 got the hosts over the line, winning by six wickets, to continue their unbeaten record.

Khan’s Adelaide Strikers, who are coached by Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie, got off to a winning start away to the Heat, but lost at home to the Melbourne Renegades, and away to the Perth Scorchers. The 20-year-old was named player of the match in their five-wicket victory, taking 3-19.

He also took 2-13 against the Renegades, but Matthew Short’s 65 was not enough as the experienced Dan Christian and Mohammad Nabi hit 49 and 48 and steered the visitors to a five wicket victory.

Khan scored 21 and took 0-9 against the Scorchers at the Optus Stadium, but the Strikers could only make 88, and the Scorchers won by seven wickets with two overs to spare.

There are three games involving Sussex players within the next seven games. The Hurricanes have two home games against the Sydney Thunder (Friday, December 28), and the Scorchers (Sunday, December 30). The Adelaide Strikers face the Thunder on New Year’s Eve.

Sussex fast bowler Tymal Mills has had to pull out of the BBL with a torn hamstring. The 26-year-old was due to join Archer at the Hurricanes but did not play any part in the opening two fixtures.