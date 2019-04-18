Jofra Archer: His career so far

Jofra Archer has been called up to an England squad for the first time in his career, making the squads for the warm-up games prior to the World Cup after becoming eligible following an ECB Law change in March 2019.

Twenty-four-year-old Jofra Archer was born on April 1st 1995 in Bridgetown, Barbados, and made appearances for the Barbados Under-19 international side as a teenager, but qualifies for England through his father.

Archer made his First-Class debut as he turned out for Sussex against Pakistanis in Hove between the 8th and 10th of July 2016, where he recorded a total of 5 wickets, conceding 73 runs from 31 overs.

The pace bowler made his Twenty20 debut shortly after on July 15th 2016, once again playing for Sussex in Hove. This match was a defeat to Hampshire and Archer recorded a total of 1-27 from 4 overs.

Archer's List A debut also followed closely behind this, coming on July 24th 2016 for Sussex as they travelled to Cheltenham to play Gloucestershire.

Sussex lost the match by 51 runs, with Archer recording a total of 1-48 from 10 overs and scoring 2 runs from 7 balls faced as a batsman.

Throughout his career, Archer has played for five major domestic teams across five different countries, starting in England with Sussex in 2016.

Still on Sussex's books, Archer has also played in Bangladesh for Khulna Titans, Australia for Hobart Hurricanes, Pakistan for Quetta Gladiators and most recently India for Rajasthan Royals, who signed him for £800,000 in January 2018.

In First-Class cricket, Archer has played 28 matches, scoring a total of 1,003 runs as a batsman. He boasts a high score of 81 not out and averages 31.34 per game, recording a half century 6 times.

As a bowler, the seamer has bowled 5,953 balls, recording a total of 131 wickets for 3017 runs, leaving him with an average of 23.44 runs per wicket.

Per First-Class over, Archer has an Economy Rate of 3.09, as well as an overall Strike Rate of 45.4, with his best innings being a score of 7-67 in a match for Sussex against Kent in 2017.

In List A cricket, Jofra Archer has only played 14 matches so far, scoring a total of 192 runs in that time. He is yet to hit 50 runs in this form of cricket, with a high score of 45 and an average score of 24 runs per game.

Also in those 14 games, Archer has bowled 731 balls and conceded 645 runs, claiming 21 wickets and boasting a bowling average of 30.71 runs per wicket.

His Economy Rate in List A cricket is 5.29 and his Strike Rate is 34.8, with his best innings being a score of 5-42 while playing for Sussex in a defeat to Somerset in 2016.

Finally, in Twenty20 cricket, Archer has played 89 matches and scored 391 runs. The twenty-four-year-old's high score is 36 and he averages 16.29 runs per game.

At the other end, Archer has bowled 1,946 balls and conceded 2,560 runs, whilst also taking 115 wickets, leaving him with an average of 22.26 runs per wicket.

He has a T20 Economy Rate of 7.89, a Strike Rate of 16.9 and a best innings of 4-18 which came while he was playing for Sussex as they defeated Hampshire by 6 wickets in 2017.

Archer was called up to an England squad for the first time on April 17th 2019, and will be looking to impress in order to force his way into England's World Cup squad before the tournament this Summer.