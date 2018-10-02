Johnston will be in honours as Goodwood season draws to close

Goodwood is preparing for its final fixture of the year – the Harvest, Hops and Horseracing-themed season finale on Sunday, October 14.

A card of seven races include the Alderbrook Stakes, a flat race for professional jump jockeys. Reigning champion jump jockey Richard Johnson, dual Grand National-winning rider Leighton Aspell and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winner Paddy Brennan have all lifted the trophy in the past.

In the winners’ enclosure, the Dick Hern Trophy will be presented to the trainer who has had the most winners at Goodwood during the season.

Last year’s winner Mark Johnston – who earlier this year broke the record for the most all-time victories by a trainer in Britain – leads the standings by a significant margin and is likely to have his name inscribed once again.

Off the track, the day will feature craft beers and real ales, including Goodwood’s own exciting new range.

One of the three new beverages is St Simon, a lager that takes its name from the 1883 Goodwood Cup winner, who reportedly continued galloping over Trundle Hill after his 20-length victory.

During this autumnal celebration of life in the countryside, a delicious hog-roast will provide a centrepiece, around which guests can toast marshmallows over roaring fire pits.

With hay bales and hand-crafted wooden benches to sit on, guests will be able to eat, drink and listen to the merry tunes of a fiddle trio, who will perform throughout the afternoon.

Many of Goodwood’s renowned restaurants will serve a great British tradition, the roast dinner, along with other dishes using seasonal ingredients.

For those looking for a base for the day, The Lookout and Sussex Roof Garden are private bars providing light-bites and beautiful scenery.

The view from The Lookout encompasses the Parade Ring and out to Chichester and the Solent, while the Sussex Roof Garden enjoys panoramic vistas of the racecourse and rolling South Downs.

