Junior star, 13, smashes unbeaten century in Sussex Cricket League match

Rising talent Daniel Morley crashed an unbeaten century to become one of the youngest players ever to do so in the Sussex Cricket League yesterday.

The 13-year-old, who plays for Portslade, ended not out on 108 as the club's 4th XI drew at Palmers 2nd XI in a Sussex League Division 11 Central (South) run-fest.

Palmers were asked to bat but centuries from opener Bashir Papolzai (129) and skipper Jano Khan (132) saw them amass 309-3 declared off 43.1 overs.

Opener Daniel stood up for Portslade in the chase, making an unbeaten 108 - becoming the club's youngest ever centurion - as they finished on 207-4 from 48 overs as the match ended in a draw.

Portslade tweeted from their official club account (@PortsaldeCC): "Massive well done to 13-year-old Daniel Morley who scored 108* not out for our 4s today! Definitely our youngest ever centurion in adult cricket!"

