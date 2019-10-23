Ladies and couples vie for golf honours at Bognor

The last four remaining players in the Ladies’ Matchplay Championship vied for a place in the final when the wind did its utmost the unsettle them.

In the morning semi-finals Chloe Briance beat Sophie James and Heather Tidy had a close match against Suzanne Taylor before winning on the 15th (5&3).

For the afternoon final the wind was even stronger and the gusts became ever more troublesome. Chloe and Heather struggled at times to produce their best golf, but conditions were not conducive to sub-par golf.

Chloe produced a stunning birdie three on the 16th hole to win by 3&2. Thanks went to everyone who supported the men’s and the ladies finals.

* Twenty-two couples braved the elements to compete in the annual Married Couples greensomes competition started by Norman Burkett in 1992 at Goodwood GC and brought to Bognor in 2007.

Results - 1st with 39pts Wendy and Chris Johnson; 2nd with 38pts Sharon and Stephen Reynolds; 3rd with 37pts Heather and Roy Tidy; Nearest the pin - Ladies Margaret Delves; Men Dave Flowers.