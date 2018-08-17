Ladies’ Evening will kick off busy period at Fontwell

Fontwell racecourse staff are preparing to return after their summer with three big fixtures over the next couple of months.

First up is Ladies’ Evening, which takes place next Thursday, August 23.

The gates will open at 3pm with the first of seven races at 5pm and the last at 8:30pm. Tickets are from £19.

The best-dressed lady will receive a £1,000 prize and following the annual social media competition, named Finding Miss Fontwell, the winner will be crowned Miss Fontwell.

Also on the horiaon is the family fun day on Sunday, September 9. The gates will open at midday for a 2pm racing start.

There will be seven races ,with the final one at 5.30pm.

Tickets are from £15 with entertainment taking place all afternoon and including magic shows, children’s discos and other activities.

Across the racecourse grounds, you’ll find a miniature farm, pony rides, face painting and Horton’s fun fair. All entertainment will be free of charge.

After that comes the track’s popular annual Oktoberfest, which will take place between October 5 and 6.

On each day the gates will open at midday with the first race at 2pm. There will be six races each day, with the final race at 5pm.

Tickets start from £15 on Friday and £19 on Saturday.

The Bavarian-themed festival will feature a marquee with brass bands, food and drink, including traditional German dishes and beer.

After racing on Saturday, the racecourse will have live music from Chasing Mumford inside the Oktoberfest Marquee. There is no charge to go inside the marquee – all that is required is raceday admission.

For more on all up-coming Fontwell meetings go to www.fontwellpark.co.uk or call 01243 543335.

