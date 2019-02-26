Lingfield ends up with a one-horse 'race' - and a no-horse race

There were a couple of big-name winners at Lingfield Park's Winter Derby Day - but it was the races that were not run that made as many headlines.

Trainers boycoted two races at the fixture on Saturday in protest at the prize money on offer.

Action on the all-weather at Lingfield / Picture by Malcolm Wells

The five-furlong Novice Stakes had nine entries at the five-day stage, but no horses were declared for the race. Nick Litmoden's Greybychoice was the only entry for the Novice Stakes over a mile, giving him a walkover and the £4,500 prize.

Lingfield is owned by Arena Racing Company (ARC), which has been criticised of late for its prize funds. ARC said constructive talks to resolve the situation are ongoing.

The course elected to reduce its contributions because of concerns over the impending cut to maximum stakes on fixed odds betting terminals.

The action that did take place brought wins for, among others. Hollie Doyle on Gorgeous Noora, Frankie Dettori on Wissahickon and Tom Marquand on Oh This Is Us

