LIVE: Fontwell action after ban for equine flu is lifted

The ban on horse racing over the equine flu scare has been lifted just in time for Fontwell Park to resume its 2019 programme.

After six days where no racing was held in Britain, meetings resumed on Wednesday with the authorities satisfied the highly contagious disease was not likely to spread.

Plumpton was among racecourses to stage Wednesday action but today Fontwell takes its turn, with a six-race card on a beautiful sunny spring afternoon.

There was a surprise in the opener, the starsport.bet Handicap Hurdle, as Paddy Brennan took the honours on the Paul Henderson-trained Ted Bach (16/1). Fading Icon (20/1) was half a length behind in second.

The favourite and our tip Silver Quay failed to recover from a stumble and was never in the reckoning after that.

We'll have updates here as the afternoon progresses.

