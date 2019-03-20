Luck of the Irish extends to Fontwell staff as they survive weather scare

Irish-themed entertainment was the order of the day as Fontwell Park staged its popular annual St Patrick’s meeting.

Guinness flowed, Irish music was played and racegoers watched the last day of the Six Nations rugby action around the course.

Flashjack, nearest the camera, was another winner on Saturday / Picture by Clive Bennett - www.polopictures.co.uk

Fontwell staff breathed a huge sigh of relief on Saturday morning when an inspection – called over fears high winds could result in the fixture being cancelled – ended with the go-ahead being given.

On the track six different trainers and jockeys won races, with Rex Dingle and Anthony Honeyball both notching doubles.

The bet365 Mares’ Handicap Hurdle went to 11/8 favourite Duhallow Gesture, ridden by Dingle for Honeyball, while Page Fuller rode Finnegan’s Garden to a 5/1 success in the bet365.com Handicap Chase.

Flashjack (7/2) took the bet365 Handicap Hurdle under Michael Nolan. The bet365 Handicap Chase went to James Best on Cap Horner (3/1).

The other winners were all tipped on the Observer website: Shapiro, 5/4 favourite in the EBF bet365 Mares’ “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle, also ridden by Dingle; Cilaos Glace (evens) in the bet365 Maiden Hurdle, and Hier Encore (100/30) in the bet365 Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Fontwell race again on Friday, March 29.