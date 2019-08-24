Mayfield relegated, Wells hits 134, Hastings on the brink of promotion - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up

Cuckfield ensured Premier League safety despite losing to Brighton and Hove, which means Mayfield will be relegated with Horsham.

Luke Wells was the star man for Brighton (359 all out), hitting 134 from 101 balls with nine sixes and taking 2-42. Bryce Hounsome also batted well for his 85.

Marcus Campopiano took his first league wicket and finished with 5-89 for Cuckfield while Joe Ludlow hit a 135 from 125 balls in Cuckfield’s 273 all out.

Mayfield (161 all out) were beaten by Preston Nomads (165-4). Nathan Poole hit 71 for Nomads.

Three Bridges (240-8) had a good win against Eastbourne (210 all out). Joe Walker (75) and Adam Jones (91) were the stars with the bat.

Spinners Jones, Archit Patel and Michael Rose took three wickets apiece in the reply.

Champions Roffey (288-9) had a comfortable 116 run win against Middleton (172 all out).

Ben Manenti top scored for Roffey with 69 while Matthew Reynolds took 4-44.

The Division 2 promotion race will go down to the last day with Hastings (170 all out) all but there thanks to their win over St James’s (153 all out).

Ricardo De Nobrega hit 52 before John Morgan and Elliot Hooper took three apiece.

Bognor (128-1) are in second place after an easy nine-wicket win over Chichester Priory Park (127 all out). Roy Kaia hit 76 not out in the chase.

Haywards Heath (278-7) are the only other team in after they ended any chance Billingshurst (163 all out). Jethro Menzies (72) and Max Barson (77 not out) were the stars with the bat for Heath. Skipper Callum Smith took 4-23 in the reply.

The relegation race will also go to the final day. Ifield are already down by Burgess Hill and Lindfield did their chances a lot of good today by beating Goring and Ifield respectively.

Kellon Carmichael took 4-30 as Burgess Hill were dismissed for 135. But Goring could only manage 118 all out as Dan Strange took 4-35.

Lindfield (203-7) beat Ifield (202-8) by three wickets. Prasansana Jayamanne hit 58 for Ifield before Toby Shepperson hit 62 in the chase. Matthew Barnard took 4-37.

Next week’s fixtures are Billingshurst v Burgess Hill; Chichester Priory Park v Haywards Heath; Goring By Sea v Lindfield; Ifield v Hastings & St Leonards Priory; St James's Montefiore v

Bognor Regis.

Division 3 West: Ansty beat Stirlands 103 all out; Findon 228-9 beat Pagham 170 all out; Roffey 235-6 beat Steyning 233-6; West Chiltington & Thakeham 214 all out lost to Broadwater 271-6; Worthing 97 all out lost to Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 158 all out. Highlights: Jack Palser 4-25 for Ansty; Oliver Collins 110 for Steyning; Joel Lewis 158 not out for Broadwater; Jordan Farrell 4-28 for Littlehampton. Roffey are promoted.

Division 3 East: Portslade 234 all out beat Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 107 all out; Rottingdean 126 all out lost to Preston Nomads 2nd XI 185-6; Rye 220-6 lost to Crawley Eagles 221-7. Highlights: Sam Gander 5-18 for Portslade; Danial Ibrahim 87 and Stephen Rigg 4-19 for Preston Nomads; James Hamilton 100 for Rye.