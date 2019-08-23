Middleton and Chichester's young cricketers in winning form

Middleton CC’s under-14s have won their age group at the Sussex Junior Cricket Festival.

U14 manager Andrew Green and his team were delighted by the triumph - the third time the talented group have made the county final in four seasons.

Chi Priory Park under-13s

Having been runners-up on the two previous occasions this time it was third time lucky as they were crowned champions.

Having come through a very tough schedule against Findon (H), Roffey (A), Chips (A) and Chichester (H) the team were rewarded with a place in the final against Hurstpierpoint. Both teams were hit by county call-ups and absences, but Hurst were more depleted and manager Adam Lloyd did a great job to field a competitive team.

Hurst won the toss and put Middleton into bat. Middleton scored an impressive 203 in their scheduled 40 overs for the loss of just two wickets. In response Middleton bowled out their opponents for 40 runs and finally won the county title that had been eluding them.

Well done to all the helpers and volunteers that assisted Green and helped make the week so successful.

Middleton U14 squad: Dill Howell, Fergus Kenyon, Finlay Chadwick, Fred Ashbery, Isaac Brady, Isaac Minkey, Joshua Minkey, Marcus Nelmes, Marley Rishman, Ozzy Rishman, Ravien Srisarvendran, Rocco Gamblin (captain), Sam Green, Toby Barton, Will Fountain.

CHI PRIORY PARK

Junior Cricket Week

Under-12s

The match against St Peters brought a very good win by 79 runs. Good scores were made by Oscar Delacy and Josiah Cossar. They also had victories over Middleton and Stirlands.

The under-12s saved their best performance until the final at Horsham where Chichester played a strong Preston Nomads side who were reigning champions.

Captain Oscar Delacey won the toss and chose to bat first. Cossar and Delacy set a perfect platform for the team and put on 59. Preston Nomads fought back with 12 overs of high quality spin. Cossar made 71 and the middle order pushed the score on to 170-6 in the allotted 35 overs.

They pride themselves on team spirit and commitment in the field. They took this to a new level in the final and Harry Walker’s extra pace saw him bowl two of Nomads’ top order. Tom Baily and Seb Mcnamara chipped in with crucial wickets. Cossar’s golden day continued with three wickets. Nomads were all out for 117 and Chichester won by 53 runs.

A great day was capped by the presentation of trophies and medals to the team. Chichester player of the week was captain Delacy.

Under-13s

Chi’s first match of the week was called off and the second, at Findon, resulted in a loss by seven wickets. The weather brightened up and the sun shone.

Richard Geffen, groundsman at Goodwood, had done an amazing job protecting the wicket and Chi hosted Chipps. Wickets and a half century from Harry Walker made it close but Chipps won by 16 runs.

Then Chi pulled off a well-deserved win over Eastergate. Tom Baily was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets. He also batted well with a decent score of 46, with other good scores by Joe O’Brien and Josiah Cossar. Rory Minton put in a good effort to finish the innings as Chi won by seven wickets.

Under-14s

Chi opened their week against Chippendale and started well making 203-3 off 42 overs. Chipps chased down the score in 31 overs for the loss of no wickets.

Highlights for Chi were a 100-plus opening partnership between Tom Baily (51) and Stanley Mayne. Mayne was joined by George Hicks (26) for a 70-run partnership. Mayne made an impressive 81.

Against St James’ Montefiore, St James were bowled out for 70 losing their last five wickets for five runs. Baily (two wickets) and Jerome bowled miserly spells backed up by excellent fielding. Tom Harley picked up a wicket and Toby Toft bowled their opener.

A wicket by Stanley Mayne left St James 65-5. Mayne and a brilliant run out from Freddie Rustell followed and Mayne wrapped up the innings with three wickets in five balls. He finished with 5-2.

Chi’s response was nervy but 37 not out from George Hicks and 17 from Toft got them home. Chi won by six wickets.

Other fixtures against Middleton and Findon proved more testing.

Goodwood v The Royal Household CC

The Royal Household won the toss and batted but opening bowlers Dan Brown and Owen Spicer started to dismantle their top order.

Brown took two wickets in successive balls while Graeme Bennison was soon in the wickets with a long hop. The Royal Household were on the ropes at 46-5.

Matt Bennison bowled economically but Hutchinson batted most of the innings for a resilient 64 before Spicer got rid of him.

Spin duo Johnny Heaven and Mike Smith only conceded 20 off ten overs and there was an extraordinary one-handed catch by Henry Whitby.

The total of 131 looked light but when Goodwood batted Whitby, Matt Geffen and Pete Lamb all fell cheaply, leaving them 28-4.

Smith (31) and Matt Bennison (35) put an end to the collapse and provided the platform for Heaven (18*) and Graeme Bennison (11*) to complete a four-wicket victory after only 25 overs.

Lavant v Parham Park

Danny Berkley, take a bow. He scored 107 out of Lavant’s total of 142. No other Lavant batsman reached double figures and four failed to trouble the scorers.

Parham Park won the toss and asked Lavant to bat first on a very damp pitch after the torrential rain of the previous 24 hours.

Mark Williams made the most of conditions and returned figures of 7-34. He took three wickets in one over then returned for a second spell to clean up Lavant’s tail.

Lavant took four quick wickets, all bowled by Alex Burford or Berkley, which left Parham Park 49-4. Smith and Frazer steadied the innings, adding 93 for the fifth wicket before Frazer was bowled by Alex with the scores tied.

Smith knocked off the winning run and Parham Park won by five wickets. Burford took 3-17.