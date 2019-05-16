Middleton make it two from two... Bognor get better of Burgess Hill... Pagham too strong for Stirlands

It was a good weekend for Middleton, Bognor and Pagham, among others. Read all the latest Sussex Cricket League reports below. Don't miss a full cricket round-up including results, fixtures and tables in the Observer every Thursday.

Middleton v East Grinstead

Sussex premier

Middleton beat East Grinstead in their first home game of the season to move third in the Premier table.

For the second week running captain Sean Heather won the toss and invited the opposition to bat.

Russell Talman made a couple of early inroads having opposition skipper Darryl Rebbetts trapped lbw and Steven Game bowled, leaving the visitors 19 -2. Tom Haynes and Ollie Graham set about a period of recovery with Haynes before Heather introduced himself - first claiming Graham, stumped by a very smart piece of work by Mahesh Rawat for 26 with the score on 86. Heather bowled Leo Cammish next ball, while his third wicket came just seven runs later with Rawat again pulling of a stumping to remove Haynes for 50.

With East Grinstead 109-8, the players came off for rain break. On resumption Bradley Hatchett and William Taylor put on 64 before Hatchett was out for 38, and a last ball run-out ensured Middleton claimed maximum boiling points with Grinstead all out for 174. Heather finished with 4-19.

Middleton in reply found themselves 80-4, but an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 97 between Rawat (79) and Gregory Iago took Middleton to their target in just the 42nd over. Middleton visit Horsham on Saturday.

Lindfield v Chichester Priory Park

Div 2

Chichester Priory Park’s second match of the season saw the team travel to Lindfield. But after just two overs, heavy rain and hail showers forced the players off and they never returned. The abandonment meant both teams were awarded ten points.

Better weather is hoped for when Chichester host Hastings on Saturday at Goodwood.

Burgess Hill v Bognor

Div 2

On a blustery day in the heart of Sussex, Hill won the toss and elected to bat. Evergreen twirler Joe Ashmore grabbed 4-46 and along with four run-outs, Burgess Hill were dismissed for 165.

The English summer then intervened as a rain break gave Bognor an amended target of 129 from 35 overs; the situation was ripe for Bognor’s zesty skipper Ryan Maskell who careened a sublime 60 to lead his charges to a fine seven-wicket win.

Bognor win at Burgess Hill - in pictures

Heather gets Middleton over the line

Pagham v Stirlands

Div 3 West

Stirlands were invited to bat first and got to 38 without much trouble, at which point Will Gubbins was given out lbw for 24 to Rico Webb.

Jake Moores went on to 50 and Gerorge Briance scored 58 not out and at 141-2 it looked like Pagham would be chasing a large score.

But wickets kept falling regularly and Stirlands ended their 45 overs on 193-6.

Nick Smith (2-32) and Nikki Tabberer (2-31) were the pick of the bowlers.

Pagham started their run chase at a run-a-ball and Dom Fecher went for 27 runs in three overs. They quickly reached 73 before skipper Stu Hanks was caught behind by Adam Norris driving at George Coles.

This brought Smith to the wicket and he dismantled the bowling with 78 not out off 53 balls.

Jack Stannard batted well at the other end end, finishing on 83 not out as Pagham reached their target with 17 overs to spare.

The best bowler was Nat Clowes, who only went for 19 in his four overs.

Stirlands II v Pulborough

Stirlands’ tight bowling reduced the visitors to 23-3 with Al Grant (3-49) taking all the early wickets. Tommy Dunger top-scored witht 69 before being snared by Joe Fuller’s leg spin.

David Briance (3-20) bowled with accuracy and drew a catch of the season contender from a Marcus Viner at first slip. A knock of 47 from Jordan Cox proved decisive as Pulborough scored 189-9 off 40 overs.

In reply Stirlands’ reply faltered at regular intervals and only John Fuller (47) made a meaningful score. The home side were dismissed for a disappointing 88 after a promising start.

West Wittering v Arundel

Div 5 West

On a lovely spring afternoon, the boys from West Wittering earned their first win of the seeason.

Skipper Carl Tupper elected to bowl and Harry Staight opened the bowling with an excellent line and restricted the batsmen. Joe Pink and Staight kept Arundel to only 23 from the first ten-over powerplay. Pink finished with 2-18 from his eight overs.

Jamie Towe (27) and Danny Fitzpatrick (23) frustrated the bowlers for a while but determined bowling from Steve Clunie and Jack Harte brought rewards with Harte removing Towe and Ashley Field.

Youngster Alex Fitzgerald took three wickets in a fantastic spell, ably supported by skipper Tupper, with Staight returning to take the tenth wicket.

A very good bowling display supported by excellent fielding by Rob Gray and Gareth Lendrum kept Arundel to 124 all out.

Wittering’s reply was started by Pink and Lendrum but excellent bowling from James Bright and questionable shot selection from Pink and Carl Tupper saw Wittering 7-2.

Cometh the hour cometh the man as Lendrum hit a lovely 44 with some hard-hitting support from Matt Ward (27) and Wittering were 105 for six, with 20 needed.

MoM Gray, despite some tight bowling from Arundel, hit a fine 21 from 14 deliveries to see Wittering over the line for their first win.

This week West Wittering go to Southwater.

Goring II v Aldwick

Div 6 West

A maximum 30 points and a move up to second place in the table, just four points behind leaders Steyning, were Aldwick’s rewards for a good all-round performance that bodes well for the matches to come.

Batting first, Aldwick skipper Alex Cooper fell early for just 14 to Joshua Plumb (1-50). But this brought Liam Hicks to the middle to join Aldwick’s other opener, Ed White, and together they piled on 116 for the second wicket.

When Hicks was out he had made only 19 but he was a valuable anchor at one end while White (116*) White raced to a dazzling century.

Late assistance came from Jamie Murphy (26*) but White carried his bat as Aldwick made 202-3 from 40 overs.

The main wicket-taker was Alex Fitch (2-44) but Aldwick were restricted at times by the tight bowling of Chris Geere (0-21) and Arosh Fernandopulle (0-19).

In reply, Goring had the worst of starts with three batsmen back in the pavilion without a run on the board, that thanks to the opening bowling pair of Hari Shan (4-24) and Ollie Smith’s (1-28).

Arosh Fernandopulle (69) fought back with a brave knock and with the support of Samuel Shawcross (29) put on 94 for the fifth wicket. After they both fell, Liam Hicks cleaned up the tail with 4-30 and Goring were shot out for 166 in the 38th over.

This week Aldwick host West Chiltington & Thakeham.

Himani v Selsey

Div 7 West

selsey v himani

Winning the toss, even with only ten men, Selsey had no hesitation in bowling first with rain around. Himani were 20-1 at the first rain break.

After the restart Josh Stocks engineered a superb run-out and Tom Cripps (4-12) changed to spin.

Stocks found his rhythm on a slow wicket and finished with 2-16, with Himani 66 all out.

Selsey fancied their chances and Brad Rose (26) and Nick Horner (18*) soon finished the job, giving Selsey another set of maximum points.

Bognor Regis II v Henfield II

Div 7 West

Down at the Regis Oval, Henfield won the toss and chose to bat. However keen fielding and bowling from the Bognor boys saw Henfield held to 162 for 9 off of their 45 overs, the wickets shared amongst the Bognor bowlers. In reply Henfield were at the Bognor batsmen with Mattie Dale and Andrew Thompson bagging 4 wickets apiece; however the ever-suave Mark Woolnough was as cool as a cucumber in making a top-notch 97 not out to lead Bognor Regis to a tight one-wicket win.

East Preston II v West Wittering II

Div 9 West

East Preston were asked to bat first. Openers Kieran Baker and Andy Priest kept it quiet and tight in their spells with Priest taking the first three wickets.

Kev Allsobrook and Steve Day produced good line and length and bagged two wickets apiece.

The tail was mopped up by young Zach Stewart with 2-0 and a sharp run-out by Allsobrook. East Preston were all out for 71.

West Wittering started well with Allsobrook and Charlie Caddy. Caddy was out for seven to be replaced by his talented sibling Sam Caddy.

Allsobrook holed out for 19 and Caddy missed a straight ball for 12. Trevor Delderfield and Sam Hickson finished off a seven-wicket win with 15 and 12 respectively.

Aldwick II v Littlehampton Clapham & Patching IV

Div 11 West South

A spirited performance from Aldwick twos couldn’t prevent defeat, albeit by only ten runs.

Batting first, Littlehampton found it hard going against the home side’s opening bowling attack as Josh Kemp (3-32) and Jonny Knapp (1-39) took wickets at regular intervals.

Only a middle-order rescue mission from Kevin Foot (61*) and Graham Turner (36) meant the visitors could post a respectable 175-5 from their 40 overs.

Chasing 176 for victory, a win looked on the cards as openers Dion Sampson (22) and David Edwards (46) provided an important platform. However, Littlehampton had an ace up their sleeve in the shape of Philip Merritt who caused consternation with his spell of 5-31 from nine overs. Consequently, Aldwick suffered defeat in the last over on 165 all out.

Broadwater III v Bognor III

Div 11 West South

Bognor’s third team played Broadwater up on the Downs at Amberley. In a combative team effort Bognor bowled the hosts out for 176, Steve Waller top-scoring with 49.

Bognor’s reply was measured and well-paced with the boys and girls coming through with a four-wicket win and a maiden victory for young skipper Joe Delaney.

Goring 3rd v Chichester Priory Park 4th

Div 11 West

Chichester won away to Goring thirds. Batting first and perhaps a little too confident, rash decisions by batsmen saw the wickets tumble and Chi were all out for 162.

Keith Barrs took 4-16 off 6.2 overs and Raj Makkunuri 2-33 of his nine overs. David Graham-Wood fired the ball in all directions, scoring a

rapid 45 from 20 balls.

Steve Parker promised a tidy innings but was foolishly run out for 26. Tim Gregory peaked on 30, and M Maynard scored 19.

Goring bravely fielded just eight players and Raj Makkunuri, on 26, and had no more partners at the end of 20.3 overs as they were all out for 58.

Roger Smith took 2-10 of eight overs, Andrew Barnes 3-10 off two overs. Toby Toft had a rewarding game with two stumpings and a run-out.

D Graham-Wood covered himself in glory with a diving catch worthy of a rugby try.

Sarisbury II v Emsworth

Hampshire Div 2

Emsworth’s first season in county division two started with a trip to Sarisbury. Having lost the toss and been asked to field first, Emsworth started well with Ashley Court and Freddie Burgess picking up early wickets.

The run rate was slow for the first half of this innings with the bowlers tidy and threatening. Sarisbury batsmen Chris Mottola and Chris Bolton had to be patient until after the 22nd over when the scoring started to become easier.

These two put on 128 for the fourth wicket and helped get Sarisbury up to 220-7 off 45 overs.

Emsworth started poorly and good bowling from Sarisbury had them 24-4. A mini-revival from Stu Parsons with Ashley Court got Emsworth to 67 before the fifth wicket fell.

More wickets fell with Emsworth looking at a heavy defeat at 101-8 but Ashley Court and Rob Norris both hit the ball to the boundary regurlarly. Court reached 50 before falling and Rob Norris 53. It was a close finish but a defeat by 19 runs came as Emsworth were 201 all out.