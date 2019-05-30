Middleton miss out in another run feast ... Chichester pleased to get first victory

There was a first defeat of the season for Middleton in the Sussex Premier League - but a first victory for Chichester Priory Park in division two. Here are all the latest reports from throughout the divisions...

Middleton v Eastbourne

Sussex Premier League

Middleton fell to their first defeat of the season when Eastbourne visited Sea Lane.

For the fourth week in succession skipper Sean Heather won the toss and asked the opposition to bat.

The outfield look very fast and a big score beckoned. Eastbourne got of to an explosive start with James Hockley, the league’s leading run scorer in 2018, making the most of the conditions with some very aggressive batting.

He was eventually caught by Mahesh Rawat off the bowling of Harry Hovey for 116,the third Eastbourne wicket to fall with their score on 219. His innings included 17 fours and one six.

Alastair Orr who carried on where Hockley left off taking his score to 116 before he was also caught by Rawat for 116, an innings including ten fours and four sixes off just 84 balls.

The Eastbourne innings closing on 372-8.

Middleton had chased down 340 the previous week at Horsham but to have any chance of chasing down 372 they were going to need a very strong start.

Heather and Hovey put on 113 for the first wicket. Hovey was in scintillating form hitting 63 off just 34 balls, an innings of 12 fours and one six, eventually being bowled by Ben Barter.

Middleton lost two quick wickets for just ten runs but Rawat and Patrick Colvin started to rebuild and all the time they were together the chase looked on. Colvin was bowled for 72, ending a partnership of 155 with Rawat. When Rawat was bowled one run later for 81, Eastbourne for the first time could feel the game was theirs to win.

Middleton were eventually bowled out in the 47th over for 316, 56 short of their target. For the second week running they had featured in a match where more than 680 runs were scored.

Middleton travel to Preston Nomads on Saturday.

Ifield v Chichester Priory Park

Div 2

Chichester Priory Park earned their first win of the season when they travelled to Ifield.

The visitors welcomed back several key players and looked very close to full strength for the first time this year. They also welcomed Indian overseas player Abhishek Raut, who has IPL experience with the Rajasthan Royals, for his first game.

Chichester captain Matt Geffen won the toss and elected to bat first.

Raut (41) provided stability at the top of the order and his partnerships with Peter Lamb (22) and Jay Hartard took the score passed 100.

Hartard notched up his first 50 of the season before accelerating the scoring rate, putting on 50 in just 24 balls with Mike Smith (31no). Hartard fell for 88 but Smith and Dan Joseph (27no) kept up the pace as Chichester closed on 248-5.

The visitors added nearly 100 from the final nine overs.

Chichester then struck early as Joseph removed Vish Patel for a duck. Tom Wragg (25) and Prasanna Jayawanne (40) added 60 for the second wicket before Wragg was stumped off Raut.

Ifield were accumulating runs steadily but were always behind the run rate. Jack Groves (44) tried to up the rate but he bowled by Mike Smith, triggering a collapse as the pressure to score at more than ten an over took hold.

Ifield were bowled out for 206 to give Chichester their maiden victory of the season.

Chichester move up to seventh place. Chichester host Goring at Goodwood on Saturday.

Hastings v Bognor

Div 2

The home side batted first and despite early wickets scored quickly through the middle, with Jake Woolley making a composed 62.

Excellent death bowling from Bognor kept the total to 206-8, Josh Sargeant the pick with 3-29.

In reply Bognor worked hard, helped by Roy Kaia’s fluent 72, but despite a quick 28 from Joel Baker they ended 170 all out.

On Sunday, Bognor travelled to Billingshurst in the T20 Cup and skipper Ryan Maskell lit up an overcast day, blitzing 102 off 52 balls including 14 fours and five sixes. Bognor finished on 186-6.

Billingshurst did not come close despite 62 from Stuart Barber as a fantastic all-round bowling display saw Bognor home by 40 runs with Josh Sargeant the pick of the bowlers with 3-16.

Pagham v Steyning

Div 3 West

On a superb wicket Pagham batted first in the top-of-the-table clash with Steyning. Although they lost Stuart Hanks for ten the home side soon reached 130 with Nick Smith trying to hit every ball to the boundary – but he perished when he got to 72 off 50 balls.

The usual middle-order collapse followed with Pagham getting to 143-5. Jack Stannard kept going steadily and with help from Justin Scott, yet to be out this season, 32 not out, Pagham ended their 45 over on 240-6.

Andy Isaacs with 1-31 from his nine overs was the pick of the Steyning bowlers.

Although Steyning made a shaky start at 42-2 the batsman were always on top, with Oliver Collins (96) and Gary Hunt (67no) guiding Steyning to their target with seven balls to spare.

Stirlands v Broadwater

Div 3 West

Broadwater won the toss on a sunny day and decided to bat first.

The opening bowling partnership of Henry Anscombe and Nat Clowes bowled excellent lines and frustrated the batsmen, who slashed aerially at anything too full or wide.

George Briance’s slow left-arm bowling encouraged Graham Waller to attempt a lofty on-drive which was superbly caught by Jake Moores sprinting round from long on.

Paul O’Sullivan and Benn Challen rotated the strike and nine catches in total were put down before O’Sullivan (121) finally offered up a chance that Sam Caldera took at extra cover.

Challen was left 95* from his 101 balls as Broadwater compiled 270-2 from 45 overs.

Stirlands started their chase with Moores and Dom Fecher attempting to lay a strong foundation but Moores hammered a short ball from Fitzroy Hodges to long-off, where he was caught by Waller.

Fecher was smartly caught low down at first slip off the bowling of Hodges and further impressive catching saw the dismissal of the key batsmen and the home side were left struggling at 104-5.

Of the remaining batsmen, only Harry Moores managed to clear the rope to help pick up some much-needed batting points, but when he was bowled for 27, Stirlands were 155 all out, Boardwater winning by 115 runs.

Stirlands ust now focus on the weekend’s visit to leaders Steyning.

Billingshurst v West Wittering

Div 5 West

A rare toss win meant West Wittering opted to bat first on a pitch they were reliably informed would break up throughout the day. A free-flowing opening partnership between James Munro (40) and Gareth Lendrum (16) put pressure on the Billingshurst bowlers but trouble was lurking.

A flurry of wickets and tight bowling restricted the run rate and Wittering limped to 102-5 at drinks. Johnny Miller (52) and Joe Pink (18) dug in but the damage had been done. The innings came to an end with the visitors 166 all out - well below par.

Fantastic bowling by Pink (0-7) and Spike Western (1-30) brought some life back into the game, but wickets proved hard to come by. After drinks, Billingshurst accelerated with the freedom that wickets in hand bring.

Patient batting and a couple of missed opportunities saw an end to any Wittering resurgence, and the home side completed the chase with time to spare and only three wickets down.

Wittering host Wisborough Green this weekend.

Broadbridge Heath v Aldwick

Div 6 West

Aldwick continued their winning ways and consolidated their postion as table toppers with a comfortable five-wicket win away to Broadbridge Heath.

Batting first, Heath came up against an Aldwick bowling attack with a desire and capability to take wickets at regular intervals and skittled out the home side for a paltry 113 in the 36th over.

It could have been a lot worst for Heath had it not been for Moshin Tariq’s brave 61 and a gallant 23 from opener Mathew Varghese.

The roll-call of Aldwick’s wicket takers was headed by Tom Hoare (3-19), closely followed by Liam Hicks (2-20), Ian Horner (2-19). Ollie Smith (1-27), Harry Rossor (1-20) and Jamie Murphy (1-5).

Skipper and keeper Alex Cooper contributed to four of the wickets behind the stumps.

A solid opening partnership of 71 from Ed White (31) and Cooper (28) took the visitors within 42 of their target. However, a slight wobble did see five wickets tumble, mainly to Thomas Endacott (2-15) and Alex Round (2-25) – until Jamie Murphy (16*) steadied the ship and hit the winnng runs in the 31st over.

This week Aldwick face third-placed Findon.

Henfield II v Selsey

Div 7 West

Winning the toss, Selsey bowled first, with Josh Stocks (1-26) bowling fast and swinging it.

The breakthrough though came at the other end as Tom Cripps (5-35) swung one back and bowled Henfield’s opener for six.

Mike White and Kevin Thorns took the score to 105-1 before Ash Humphreys (2-27) bowled both batsmen in quick succession. At the other end Paul Stevens (0-37) kept it tight and Cripps returned to spark a collapse.

Stocks returned to pick up a late wicket well caught by Will Smith, leaving Henfield 177-8 after 40 overs.

Opening for Selsey, Stocks (63*) and Smith (46 off 24 balls) were untouchable finding the boundary with ease, taking selsey to 90-0 inside the powerplay.

Smith was caught well by White which brought Brad Rose (11) to the crease, timing it well before being superbly caught behind by the 14-year-old keeper.

Nick Horner weighed in with a chanceless 33, taking Selsey to the brink of victory– which was fittingly brought up with another Stocks boundary to give Selsey their fifth straight league win.

Broadwater II v Stirlands II

Div 8 West

Stirlands twos secured their first win of the season with an impressive run chase at Broadwater.

The home side took advantage of the fast outfield with Les Ward (89) and Robin Silverthorne (57) putting on 144 for the first wicket. Jason Moores (1-43) helped restrict the rate and Stirlands fought their way back into it.

Dom Murphy made a telling contribution of 3-30 off seven overs. His excellent off-spin troubled all the batsmen and spells from David Briance (1-27) and skipper Al Grant (3-53) prevented the home side from scoring too many.

Chasing 220, Mike Clowes and Jason Moores punished anything loose and took the momentum away from the home side. Moores went for 32 and contributions from Adam Norris (21) and Fuller gave Stirlands the advantage.

Murphy joined Clowes to seal the win by five wickets. Clowes carried his bat for a brilliant 115 not out.

West Wittering II v Roffey III

Div 9 West

In a top-of-the-table clash, West Wittering asked the visitors to bat first and skipper Andy Priest took two quick wickets. However in-form Ed Barnes (76) and Kyle Fairs (28) showed their class with some excellent shots.

A furry of wickets by James White, Kev Allsobrook and Matt Ward turned the tide slightly in favour of the home team before Mohammad Ali (37) attacked.

Mark Brien finished with two well-taken wickets as Roffey scored 200-7.

Allsobrook started the West Wittering innings with a six into the horse field off the second ball – then struck a second in the next over but was soon out for 14.

James White batted sensibly with assistance from Trevor Delderfield (13), Ward (23), Priest (29) and Ben Doyle (24no) but with White out on 42, batsmen got set then got out and the innings came up short on 178-9.

The twos aim to regain the winning feeling this week at Findon.

Aldwick II v Worthing IV

Div 11 West (South)

Aldwick twos are growing in confidence with a second successive win and maximum points, this time over Worthing IV by 91 runs – and have risen to fourth in the table.

A pair of Aldwick bowlers starred with four wickets apiece. Ben Bambridge blasted the top order away with 4-22 and later Ian Guppy decimated the lower order with 4-2 to leave the visitors all out after 24 overs for just 98.

The only run scorers worthy of note were Patrick Box (39) and Glen Harris (19) .

Earlier, Aldwick batted consistently to reach 189 before they were bowled out, with Luke Fuller (4-84) the top wicket taker with good support from Tom Good (2-25) and Tom Rusbridge (2-1). Aldwick batsmen among the runs were Guppy (40), Herman Paul (35), Bambridge (24*), Josh Kemp (23) and Jonny Knapp (19).

This week Aldwick II play Goring.

South Wilts III v Emsworth

Hampshire League division two

Emsworth captain Mike Norris called incorrectly and Emsworth were asked to field first. On a flat wicket, Rob Norris and Ashley Court opened the bowling and watchful South Wilts reached 81-0 after 23 overs.

Mike Offord prised out one of the opening batsmen, caught at mid-on by Mike Norris. Court took a catch off the bowling of Offord. Regular wickets began to fall, Offord claiming five, helped by a superb diving catch on the mid-wicket boundary from Mike Norris. Offord took 5-44, Ant Norris 4-49.

The final batsman to fall was clean bowled by Rob Norris, a thoroughly deserved first wicket of the season. South Wilts finished on 210 all out.

James Swaine and Mike Norris opened the reply and were comfortable until Norris played the wrong line to a straight ball and was bowled. Barrie James looked to up the ante but was given out lbw.

A solid partnership between Swaine and Sam Worsley developed but Worsley was caught at fine leg. Court was next in and he and waine built a solid partnership ,with Swaine reaching 50 before being bowled.

Ant Norris and Court looked to be positive, Norris’s first scoring shot a pulled six over the square leg boundary, followed by two mammoth sixes in to the cemetery.

Court and Freddie Burgess fell looking for quick runs, before Ant (44*) and Rob Norris saw Emsworth home by four wickets, an excellent all round team performance bringing a first win in county two.