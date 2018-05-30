Moore and Tizzard top the holiday standings at Fontwell

Gary Moore celebrated a treble as the sun shone for a huge crowd at Fontwell’s bank holiday family fun day.

The feature race was the 3m2f Ward-Thomas Master Removers Handicap Steeple Chase, which was won by Colin Tizzard’s 3/1 shot Kings Lad, ridden by Harry Cobden.

The meeting kicked off with 3m2f Lymington Town Supported By Nationwide Concreting Handicap Hurdle Race, which saw Graeme McPherson’s Scooby make all to win under Kielan Woods at 7/1.

In The Aussie Man And Van Handicap Steeple Chase, contested over 2m1.5f, last season’s course top trainer Neil Mulholland saw 10/1 shot and previous course and distance winner Code Of Law, ridden by Harry Reed, take the win.

The 2m1.5f acebreakers.co.uk National Hunt Maiden Hurdle Race saw Moore and James Bowen team up with 9/4 winner, Roll Of The Dice.

In the Airlynx Handicap Hurdle Race, over 2m1.5f, Moore and Bowen struck again, this time with 9/2 Royal Hall.

The 3m2f, T.I.Engineering Crane Services Happy Day To All Handicap Steeple Chase saw Tizzard and Cobden emerge with a second win on the day, as 11/4 fav Never Learn found plenty on the run-in to beat What Larks into second.

The last, the 2m5.5f Lawrence Harmer-Strange 25th Birthday Handicap Hurdle Race, ended with a photo-finish between two horses trained by the prolific Moore. It was Waikiki Waves (5/1) who stayed on stoutly for local owners Heart of the South Racing, to beat 9/4 fav Now Listen Here by a head.

A great day of racing ended with a chance to catch a glimpse of some future stars of the saddle, as young jockeys aged between 11 and 16 took to the track in two pony races.

The first was won by 12-year-old Freddie Gingell capping off a great meeting for grandfather and trainer Tizzard on board Wee Antony. The final race of the day went to 13-year-old Roisin Leech and All Of My Dreams.

Next up at Fontwell is a summer afternoon of racing, featuring seven National Hunt races, on Tuesday, June 5, before they host their new Gentleman’s Evening, on Saturday, June 16.

Then, racing will be followed by an evening of 90s tunes from Britpop Reunion, and there will be competitions for the best-dressed gent and best-groomed beard all in aid of Orchid: Male Cancer Charity.