Academy of Gym members enjoy regional success

The Academy of Gym enjoyed success at a regional grades competition.

The Chichester-based club sent 17 gymnasts to compete for their club and regional grades, with all the girls achieving a pass, and Isabelle Stapleton finishing third overall in regional grade two.

TAG gymnasts have regularly been selected for the Sussex squad and the south-east regional squad and this will be the fourth consecutive year The Academy of Gym have had gymnasts compete at the nationals.

The elite squad gymnasts were also in action and seven of the girls competed in the south east national grades competition at the Guildford Spectrum. Once again all the girls passed their grades, which is a fantastic achievement for the club.

Jessica Lowe, Daisy Evans and Jessica Jameson all competed at the highest level from the club at national grade two.

Jameson gave a superb display on all five pieces of apparatus, with her consistency and determination paying off as she was the only medallist of the day, earning silver and passing with distinction.

Evans scored the highest on vault and floor out of the 14 gymnasts competing in this grade and claimed fourth place overall, and Lowe finished in a respectable eighth position.

The top four gymnasts in each event qualify for the national finals so Lowe and Evan will represent the south-east team in Stoke in May.

TAG gymnasts have regularly been selected for the Sussex squad and the south-east regional squad and this will be the fourth consecutive year The Academy of Gym have had gymnasts compete at the nationals.

At present the club do not have their own purpose-built gym and are forced to train at venues throughout the area.

As reported in the Observer, TAG are in the process of applying for a change of use for a unit in Sidlesham which would provide a long-term home for the club, who have more than 100 children currently involved in the sport.

You can follow The Academy Of Gym on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.