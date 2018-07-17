Arrows fly on the South Downs as Midhurst archers try something new

The arrows were flying further than usual on the South Downs above Cocking when members of Midhurst’s new archery club tried their hand at something new.

Leaping Hart Archery Club was formed by Midhurst photographer Michael Chevis in January last year, after getting hooked on the sport when he had a go at his popular and growing tourist attraction Medieval Midhurst.

He enjoyed it so much he trained as an instructor and was then able to fulfil his ambition to open his own archery club in the town.

Michael told the Observer: “The club is going well and on Sunday we held our first Clout Shoot.

“This is a distance discipline where we try to land our arrows as near as we can to flags in the ground up to 180 yards away. Flags were set at between 60 yards for juniors and 180 for the more powerful bows.

“Once the archers had ‘got their eye in’ it was quite amazing how close they were getting to the flags – some within 18 inches. The members were also surprised with the power of their bows and the distance they could shoot their arrows. With such a wonderful backdrop everyone thought it was a morning well spent.”

For club details contact Michael on 07734 982525 or info@michaelchevis.com

