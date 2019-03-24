Arun bowls ladies raise hundreds to combat Prostate Cancer

The ladies’ section at Arun Indoor Bowls Club chose Prostate Cancer UK as their charity to support this year. A charity day and coffee morning at the club has raised £1,300.

It was a very good day with many generous donations to the raffle and everyone was delighted with the amount raised. The final amount will be sent to the charity at the end of the winter season in April.

Ladies’ captain Chris Horsley thanked everyone for their support and enthusiasm.

* Arun ladies played at home against Grattons in a five-rink league match. Arun triumphed winning on four out of the the five rinks with an overall score of 100-75.

Scores: C Hobbs, C Horsley, M Phillips, B Spicer won 27-8; V Greenaway, B Collins, B Jones, G Conley won 21-10; I Brooker, J Hamilton, L Hathaway, M Richards won 24-20; D Mitchell, S Jones, S Stocker, D Latter won 18-16; P Corkett, E Fitch, S Miles, W Adams lost 10-21.

* In a mixed team match, Arun played host to mainly fellow members in the form of Bognor Bowls Club and won 118-95.

Among tight finishes on some rinks, it was on rink one where the closest occurred when the two teams went into the last end at 15-15, only for Arun skip Colin Chester to take the match with the final bowl.

Scores (Arun names first): G King, E Jones, J Elliott, C Chester beat D Parker, T Gaskin, T Rexstraw, Jan Whitfield 16-15; K Hutton, B Williams, D Jones, K Ball beat E Fitch, R Philpott, G Dunham, D Hatkins 28-11; J Bimfrey, M Menday, F Biggs, G Miller lost to D Jackson, E Keywood, K Graham, John Whitfield 10-19; J Sparrow, J Hazelgrove, V Pickering, M Bonnar beat R Smith, N Birchfell, M Bird, N Waddock 19-13; A Giddings, June Bumfrey, J Adams, L Corne 23-18; P Till, E Lawrence, M Desmond, M Campbell beat K Hellyer, C Dunham, G Cook, N Hatfield 22-19.

Arun men welcomed Wealden BC, who have just won promotion to division one of the county league. Arun won comfortably 147-93, having won five of the six rinks.

Scores: R Lincoln, B King, P White, A Avery won 24-16; G King, G Debenham, J Elliott, J Brazier won 22-12; P Till, G Dunham, M Campbell, L Corne lost 13-26; J Sparrow, M Johnson, K Ball, M Bonnar won 32-7; P Green, L Etherinton, M Bird, T Sayers won 33-13; B Fitch, C Chester, B Sanford, R Gardner won 23-19.

West Sussex beat Herefordshire

Arun bowlers pay tribute

The West Sussex premier short-mat bowls team played in the final of the inter-county Championships – but narrowly lost to Somerset.

Having finished third in their round-robin group they did not qualify for the main KO stages but went into the consolation KO and earned a final place against Somerset on the neutral mats at Daventry.

West Sussex needed six points from the final session for victory. All games were close with West Sussex in the lead on all four mats at some stages. In the end one triple won and one lost but they failed to pick up the bonus points.

With just the two fours games still to finish, West Sussex were leading 7-6 on each mat and in a winning position. Unfortunately both mats lost the last end and Somerset came out on top 23-17 in a match not decided until the very last bowl had been played.

In the singles Infinity’s Chris Page lost 17-11 and won 19-4 while club-mate Jack Rollings won 13-11 and 20-9. In the pairs Infinity’s Robin Armstrong with The Martlets’ Malcolm Rollings won 13-9 and lost 16-10 wand the Infinity pairing of Chris Jeffery and Charlotte Rollings won 11-10 and lost 26-9.

In the triples Bognor’s Clive and Pam Andrews lost 21-13 and 12-11 while in the other triple Lavant’s Jackie Lee lost 16-3 and won 10-8.

In the fours Southbourne’s Audrey Bull with Lavant’s Terry Haigh and Peter Winter won 14-6 and lost 8-7 while The Martlets’ Steve Adsett, Southbourne’s Andy Smith and Infinity’s Denise Kirby and Steve Jeffery lost 16-6 and drew 7-7.