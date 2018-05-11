Awards cap fine sporting season for Chichester students

The University of Chichester men’s rugby club picked up the prestigious club-of-the-year honour in the final accolade handed out at the 2017-18 Sports Awards.

The event, hosted by the Sports Federation and Students’ Union, was attended by more than 350 athletes from clubs such as rowing, racquets and swimming, plus distinguished guests and VIPs.

The Sports Federation works withmore than 25 clubs at the university that take part in competitive sport, recreational opportunities, campaigning and charity work. Many clubs compete in British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) leagues and cups and some of the honours recognised specific BUCS achievements.

The mixed golf team’s BUCS team of the year award was well deserved as they had a spectacular BUCS season, winning a league and cup double.

The women’s futsal team were champions in the Premier South division and men’s table tennis picked up a consecutive league title going unbeaten again all season.

Women’s cricket, men’s tennis, men’s rugby union first team and men’s football sixes also won their leagues. The varsity team were ICC Southern champions.

Team, club and full colours were awarded to a number athletes and skier Zoe Karavasili received international colours.

The fresher of the year award went to Gemma Carter (women’s rugby and karate); Maddy Wright from women’s hockey and rugby picked up the SU sports personality of the year award and Leanne Leach (trampolining) and Archie Holgate (adventure sport) received unsung hero of the year awards.

Equestrian were most improved club of the year, with most improved team of the year going to women’s lacrosse. Ross Dewar from men’s rugby and netballer Megan Tubridy won most improved player of the year awards

Emily McDonough from women’s football and trampolining won sportswoman of the year and men’s basketball’s Joshua Goddard was voted sportsman of the year.

Rugby player Ben Blewitt won the contribution to sport award and Rhianna Farr, Ella Veal and Adele Page received a Sports Federation award of excellence.

Pro vice-chancellor (student experience) Dr Mark Mason presented the awards alongside UCSU sports co-ordinator Adam Sewell. Dr Mason said: “I’m so proud of our Sports Federation. Sport here is just like the university as a whole. We consistently exceed expectations. There’s an overwhelming sense of belonging to a vibrant and authentic community and this event exemplified that.”

* The weekly university sport column will return in the Chichester Observer in the autumn.

IAN WORDEN