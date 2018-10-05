Badminton group aim to halt sport’s decline in numbers

Bognor Badminton Club is offering free introductory open sessions to help combat worries over a decrease in numbers playing the sport.

The next session will take place on Monday, October 22, at Westbourne House School, Chichester.

The first 30 attendees’ will receive a free Badminton England goody bag.

The club also host club nights which are Monday evenings, 8pm to 10pm, and league matches, which are on Wednesdays. They are keen to see people of all ages try the sport. The club are concerned about the numbers playing badminton in the local area.

They are surprised that the increase in the local population has not resulted in more people giving it a try.

Bognor Badminton Club secretary Simon Edginton said: “All the clubs in Chichester and Bognor seem to be experiencing a drop in numbers mainly to older people retiring.

“It seems odd that with all the new houses being built and the population rising that not more people want to play badminton.

“It’s a great way to keep fit especially in the winter when the weather is horrible, also we play after work hours.

“It’s really cheap as well.

“We charge £135 for six and a half months including court fees, insurance, free shuttles and refreshments. We encourage people who want to play for fun and socialise on our club nights on Mondays and we also play Wednesdays where we also incorporate league matches.

“These are just local league games in Bognor and Chichester and Worthing so not seriously competitive. All you need is a racket.”

Anyone interested in having a go can pop in any Monday club evening from 8pm to 10pm or email secretarybbclub@gmail.com