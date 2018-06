Blues get set for early reunion with former coach

Chichester’s fixtures for the new season are out - and they have paired the Blues with their former coach Rob Lawrence on the opening day.

Lawrenc, who left Oaklands Park a year ago, is now at Westcombe Park, who host Chichester for the London one south opener on Saturday, September 1.

Westcombe Park play the return at Chichester on the final day – April 13.

Other games Blues fans will particularly look forward to include clashes with rivals Havant at Hooks Lane on September 29 and Oaklands on January 19, and with Hove – at home on November 24 and away on March 23.

Here are the full fixtures:

Sept 1 - Westcombe Park v Chichester

Sept 8 - Chichester v Tottonians

Sept 15 - Medway v Chichester

Sept 22 - Chichester v Camberley

Sept 29 - Havant v Chichester

Oct 6 - Chichester v Dartfordians

Oct 20 - Brighton v Chichester

Oct 27 - Thurrock v Chichester

Nov 3 - Chichester v London Cornish

Nov 17 - Chobham v Chichester

Nov 24 - Chichester v Hove

Dec 1 - Cobham v Chichester

Dec 8 - Chichester v Sevenoaks

Dec 15 - Tottonians v Chichester

Jan 5 - Chichester v Medway

Jan 12 - Camberley v Chichester

Jan 19 - Chichester v Havant

Jan 26 - Dartfordians v Chichester

Feb 9 - Chichester v Brighton

Feb 16 - Chichester v Thurrock

Mar 2 - London Cornish v Chichester

Mar 9 - Chichester v Chobham

Mar 23 - Hove v Chichester

Mar 30 - Chichester v Cobham

Apr 6 - Sevenoaks v Chichester

Apr 13 - Chichester v Westcombe Park