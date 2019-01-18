Bognor and Chichester rugby teams rack up big victories

Wins for Bognor under-17s, Chichester under-15s and Bognor's third team feature this week as we delve below first-XV level for news of local success.

Bognor U17s 43 Portsmouth Colts 10

Chichester under-15s

Bognor beat Portsmouth Colts at Hampshire Avenue to continue their good form.

They welcomed back Owen Henton, Harry Ide and Sam Towler to the squad but made a stuttering start with new combinations failing to fire on all cylinders. Only fine defence from full-back Frankie Jolley and Henton kept Portsmouth at bay.

The Bognor scrum was on fire though with skipper Harry Joyce and Misho Atavanos gaining ground. Oscar Henson crashed over the gain line supported by Harry Ide and from the ruck, Alfie Spurle sniped blind and Tyrone Masaki took an irresistible line to cut through and round the full back to score.

Bognor doubled their lead as George Orchard broke from a scrum and weaved through. Stan Wright supported and Bradley Smith was on hand to take the pass and cross the line. Henton converted for a 12-0 lead.

Bognor's third team

Bognor started the second half with a bang. Bradley Corbould ran hard in the centre with Ben Barker in support. The ball was moved wide and fly half Conner Herrington spotted a gap to outpace the cover to score.

Next came the try of the day as Lewis Decarteret gathered a kick and set off up the touchline, cutting in, and centre Freddie Hayes took a great line to run in under the posts. Herrington converted.

Bognor’s defence was strong to keep the Portsmouth runners at bay. Matthew Norrell, Jack Robinson and Arthur Wright put in huge hits. However, the dam burst after a series of attacks and Portsmouth scored.

Harvey Henson was having another excellent match and his break supported by Sam Towler led to MoM and prop Dylan Collier collected in his own half and went on an incredible mazy run showing pace no one including himself believed he had to score under the posts. Herrington converted.

Decarteret was next on the scoresheet as he raced over for his 14th try of the season. Portsmouth scored a quality try from a catch and drive.

The last word was from Bognor as Herrington collected his own chip to touch down for a classic try.

Bognor: Atavanos, Masaki, Joyce, Henson, Henson, Norrell, Wright, Smith, Barker, Orchard, Collier, Towler, Spurle, Wright, Hayes, Corbould, Decarteret, Robinson, Herrington, Ide, Henton, Jolley.

Chichester Under-15s 55 Shoreham U15s 5

Chichester won well against Shoreham at Oaklands Park in their penultimate league match of the 2018-19 season.

It followed the previous week’s 34-10 win over Pulborough and their fifth five-point bonus win on the hop. A full 22-player squad was available.

Chichester’s No10 Will Bowley orchestrated the play from the start with a low kick in the first two minutes for Charly Turpin to pick up and score.

What followed was a demonstration of individual footwork and ball retention which led to tries by Fin Jackson, Max Wiltshire (2), Tom Twist, Adam Robinson and Sam Wood.

Bowley showed his skills by retaining his own kick to score the first of his two consecutive tries. Despite Shoreham’s determination, Josh Saunders caught inside Chichester’s 22 and jinked his way through traffic to the try line.

Shoreham were rewarded with a try in the 52nd minute with direct running on the flanks. Chichester had the final say with an excellent solo effort from Harry Leaver at full-back who carved his way from behind the halfway to score.

Player of the match was Fin Jackson.

The unbeaten season continues and the squad now look forward to their final away league match and top-of-the-table clash with Jersey in March.

Chichester: Bentley, Bowley, Heriot, F Jackson, O Jackson, Jones, Lamborn, Leaver, Macadam, McCormack, Mills, Orr, Robins, Robinson, Rogers, Saunders, Smith, Spiby, Turpin, Twist, Wilshire, Wood.

Crawley 3rds 0 Bognor 3rds 22

Bognor’s third team notched a useful win at Crawley.

The Bognor was a good mix of youth and experience.

A fine move down the left wing ended with young Danny Greenslade going over on the corner to give Bognor the lead.

After Crawley went down to 14 men, strong runs from Tom Davis and Shaun Rimmer led to a well-constructed try out wide.

In the second half, Bognor’s third try followed a mazy run by Lee Russell.

Crawley really came back strong and only some last ditch tackles prevented them scoring.

A fantastic fourth try was secured by Nigel Mitchell following a pick and go. Seve Perez converted for the final points of the day.

Thanks went to new player/manager Nick Baker for all his hard work and encouraging words.