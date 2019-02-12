Bognor beat Bluecoats as squash aces continue fine run

Bognor’s first team kept their unbeaten record intact when they visited Horsham to play Bluecoats Sports in their latest fixture, coming away with a 4-1 win.

Fifth string George Porter was in good form beating Damith Bandara in straight games 15-12, 15-5, 15-12 and No4 Will Burley increased the

visitors’ lead when he played Vas Burdujan.

The Bluecoats player took the long first game but Burley responded decisively taking the next three to win 15-17, 15-10, 15-8, 15-9. Bognor’s No3 was Pat Jones, in only his third outing of the season, but he was unable to make much impression on opponent Ross Barnes who was on top throughout taking the rubber 15-8, 15-11, 15-6.

The second string contest proved the longest of the match when Bognor’s Alastair Campbell took on Tony Fiveash with the home player going into a 2-0 lead winning two demanding games. Campbell though proved the stronger dominating matters from then on and taking the final three games comfortably – the score 16-18, 14-16, 15-7, 15-10, 15-8.

With bonus points already secured Bognor captain Greg Jansz maintained his impressive form with a straight games win over David Hutchins

although the home No1 fought hard in the third game – score 15-8, 15-6, 16-14.

The 4-1 scoreline gave Bognor 17 points to Bluecoats’ six, keeping Bognor at the top of Sussex division two west. The crunch match of the season is their next challenge when they travel to play second-placed Middleton II, the result of which could decide the title.

There will be a home game at Hawthorn Road on Friday, February 22 at 7pm when the second team host Storrington. Visitors welcome – details from 01243 865462 or www.bognorsquash.co.uk