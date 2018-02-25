Bognor boys rack up 87-0 win over Crawley

After ten away fixtures, Bognor under-16s played their first game at home since October – and chalked up their 11th win of the campaign.

A resolute defensive performance alongside some effective attacks gave the home side a comprehensive victory.

The Bognor forwards led by inspirational skipper Harry Joyce dominated scrum and lineout and allowed the Bognor back row to run riot on the front foot.

No8 Tommy Galpin and flanker Bradley Smith both scored hat-tricks while George Orchard sprinted in from halfway.

Bognor half-backs Alfie Spurle and Ethan Clark varied their options to keep Crawley guessing as Cellan Robinson grabbed two tries and winger Lewis Decarteret, back from illness, bagged his 20th try of the season.

Other scores from Bradley Corbould, Jack Trodd and Misho Atanasov reinforced Bognor’s dominance.

Clark added eight conversions and Trodd three to keep the scoreboard flowing.

Bognor: Joyce, Wright, Atanasov, Thompson, Henson, Henson, Orchard, Smith, Barker, Galpin, Marsh, Spurle, Clark, Wright, Corbould, Robinson, Robinson, Ide, Decarteret, Trodd.