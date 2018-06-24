Bognor darts aces pair up with mixed results

The Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League mixed pairs knockout took place at Newtown Social Club.

There was a great turnout with 34 teams taking part, one more than last year.

The first semi-final saw Mary Todd and Stuart Gray (BRSA Ravens) against Janet Grinstead and Gary Blackwood (The Legends). Blackwood and Grinstead took the first leg; Todd and Gray won the second. The last leg saw 100, 140 and 99 from Blackwood and then the double for a place in the final.

The second semi-final saw Debbie and Ashley Clements (Royal Oak) taking on Hayley Gatford and Tony Phillips (Hunston Hares).

Ashley Clements hit double one to take the first leg. The second leg was wrapped up by Phillips. Leg three saw Debbie Clements e miss double 18 for a 92 out-shot, allowing Phillips to hit double top for the spot in the final.

Blackwood won the bullseye to start the final first, and hit a 140 with his first throw. Grinstead hit 73, followed by 85 from Blackwood. This left Gatford and Phillips struggling. With 112 left, Blackwood hit treble 20, single 20 and double 16 to take the first leg.

Phillips had a better start in leg two with a ton. This gave them confidence and they kept the lead. Gatford missed a chance at a 90 out-shot, but left 20, which Phillips also missed. Blackwood slipped inside the doubles to miss a 62 out-shot. Blackwood left double one, but eventually Phillips hit single one and double two for the leg.

The last leg saw Blackwood hit two tons and 98 in his first three throws, but Phillips hit 100, 140 and 85 to keep up. With 90 left, Gatford hit treble 18 with her first dart, but she missed double 16 to take the win.

Blackwood tried for a 124 out-shot, but missed the bullseye and could only leave 25. With 32 left Phillips stepped up, hitting single eight with the first dart, wiring the double 12 with the second dart, then sliding the third dart next to the second but just into the double 12, completing a 2-1 win, making him and Gatford the champions.