Bognor duo celebrate Sussex ladies’ championship success

Bognor’s pair of Heather Tidy and Chloe Briance triumphed in the Ladies’ Sussex County Championship played at Pyecombe.

After completing 36 holes strokeplay, Heather and Chloe both advanced to the knockout stages. In her half of the draw, Heather won against Chelsea Masters, Aileen Greenfield and Paula Carver to make it through to the final where she met Chloe.

The all-Bognor final started in dense fog, but thankfully ended up in glorious sunshine with Heather and Chloe trading shots until Chloe came out victorious to be crowned Sussex champion.

Chloe was victorious against Clarrissa Bushell, Ellen Nicholas and Penny Brown in her knock out matches.

Congratulations to both for a fantastic achievement and congratulations to Chloe for becoming the Sussex Ladies Champion for 2018.

* A total of 167 golfers turned out for the Bognor Regis Golf Club Pink Day.

This charity event was in aid of Breast Cancer Now, and a magnificent £1,822 was raised. A big thank-you went to everyone who took part on a very hot and humid day.

Thanks also went to the team of organisers and helpers for a successful and enjoyable day’s golf. Grateful acknowledgement went to all the individuals, organisations and companies that donated the prizes for the day.

Everyone who took part wore pink, some taking this to extreme, but special mention goes to Derek Dady who gamely turned up to play in a pink dress and wig.

* The Langmead Cup Medal competition, which is held over two consecutive weeks, was won by June Salt with a nett score of 138. This was achieved with back to back twos on holes five and six.

Also in winning form were Sue Crossen (Memorial Bowl), Sophie James (Bird Cup), and Caroline Pilbeam and Jackie Humphries (Phillips Salver).

* Bognor mixed seniors entertained Petersfield for an eight-pair mixed match. This is particularly noteworthy because the planned matches over the last two years had to be cancelled through poor weather.

All the matches were close affairs, most going to the 18th with some even to the last putt. The overall result was a most satisfactory 4-4 draw.

Bognor winners were David and Diane Crook, David Turner and Sally Cameron and Brian and Sue Meloy. The two halved matches involved Ian and Kim Mercer and David Chalmers and Jenny Phillmore.

The Petersfield captain, Marshall Smith, congratulated Bognor for the excellent condition of the course and the catering staff for the meal afterwards.

* Bognor seniors made the short trip over to Ham Manor and for the first time in many years managed to come away with an excellent win, 5-3.

David Turner stepped in at the last minute to captain the team and led the team to this rare win. After a nervy start Bognor were two matches down but the next four pairings all won and last pair David Standing and Ray Leggett swung the match to Bognor.

Results: David Turner & Richard Perry lost 4&3, Richard Hedge & Allan Delves lost 5&4, Chris Hickling & Roger Selway won 1up, Malcolm Dodds & David Chalmers won 2&1, Steve King & JJ Stephenson won 5&4, Trevor Till & Alan Fitzgerald won 4&2, Keith Cook & Clive Millett lost 5&4, David Standing & Ray Leggett won 3&1.

* Bognor’s men’s midweek Stableford had an excellent turn out and in a very tight finish, only one point separated the first four places. Winner with a great 41 points was Bill Prior, in second with 40 was Roger Selway and third on countback was Trevor Woodland.

GOODWOOD

Some 175 Golf At Goodwood members took part in the club championships, with each of the men’s, women’s and seniors events being blessed with beautiful weather and fast playing conditions.

The Senior Club Championship featued day one on the Park course and day two held on the Downs. It was a very close affair, with Martin Leo and Darryll Mendoza exchanging the lead various times. On the second day, Mendoza hit a lovely up and down on the 16th hole for birdie to tie the lead with Leo going into the final two holes.

Both had great drives down 18 and a birdie from Mendoza could have been the difference. However, he leaked his approach right in between the bunker and the green. Leo was left with two putts up the hill to be crowned champion, and he delivered, finishing on a score of 161 (82 + 79).

The Ladies Club Championship took place on the Park and the Downs courses and ended in spectacular fashion. Some 31 female members took part, but clear favourite was Carol Smith, who won her seventh club championship last year. She led the field on day one with a hard-fought 83.

The Downs for the second round proved to be a brutal test and the scoring showed with standard scratch up again by two strokes. The final group played the last hole with Barbara Parker and Smith both making double bogeys down 18, meaning that they were tied overall on 174.

A play-off followed and after two holes Parker and Smith were still tied. A dramatic third hole proved one step too far for Parker and Smith was able to lift the club championship trophy for a remarkable eighth time.

Ninety-eight members took to the Park and Downs courses to be in contention of becoming 2018 Men’s Club Champion. The main story of day one was the success of the juniors, who propped up the leaderboard. Six out of the top 12 players were juniors, Pete Davies shot 76, Xan Westerdjik and Joe Sykes shot 78, with Jamie Burchell also in there with a 79.

The early starters on day two at the Downs arrived knowing that they had a lot to do. Most of the stories of their rounds involved the challenge of breaking 100. Gary Buckley regaled a moment on the 18th green where he celebrated holing a six-footer to sign for a round of 99.

The challenge for the chasing pack was to put some early pressure on Dave Porter. However, the groups behind struggled early on and most players were moving backwards with bogeys and worse. Porter had his own troubles and Leo Ruggieri was able to pull him back to level the scores. But Porter pulled clear again under pressure ending the day with a gross score of 154 (72 + 82) to give him the title.

Phil Birch had the round of the day with a four over par 76, with highlights of birdies on the11th and 17th. Special mention must go to Joe Sykes, who at just 13 finished in fourth place with a score of 159 (78+81).