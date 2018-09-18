Bognor juniors have Langmead challenge down to a tee

A busy week for junior golfers at Bognor started with the team finishing second in the West Sussex League and qualifying for the Langmead finals in the runners-up plate.

The event was played at the Dyke Golf Club and run by the County Union. The team of Katie Field, Harry Malin, Harry Isham and Thomas Hendrick all played very well in windy conditions and ran out winners.

The winning score was greatly helped by Thomas Hendrick, who scored a magnificent 40 points, joint best score on the day by any player.

Two days later, the juniors were contenders for the Tartan Trophy, sponsored again this year by the Mackay family.

Harry Malin continued his fine form shooting a gross 70 for 39 points, which proved far too strong on a difficult day with heavy rain downpours.

Not content with winning that trophy, Malin played in the Pittam Trophy, the longest-running junior event in Bognor’s history.

His gross 69 accumulated 40 points and saw him overtake Katie Field’s 37 to win. The consolation for Katie was the nearest-the-pin prize.

A fantastic 110 players played in Bognor’s 36-hole medal competition, the Autumn Tankard, held over two days. Fortunately the weather was beautiful over both days, leading to some great scores being posted.

Congratulations go to Richard Doherty for winning with two excellent nett scores of 64 and 68, eight under par.

Paul Oliver came second with 66 and 69 and third was junior Harry Isham with 67 and 71. Bill Cronin scored a hole-in-one at the second hole.

The combined spring and autumn scratch 72-hole competition was won by James Maclean with a total of 299. In second place was Harry Isham with a total of 300 and third on countback was Oliver Turnill.

Results: Saturday - Div 1 John Cable, 73 gross, 64 nett; Div 2 Michael Garrigan 76 gross, 64 nett; Div 3 John Sixsmith 89 gross, 67 nett. Sunday - Div 1 Gary Maskell gross 70, nett 63; Div 2 Richard Donaldson gross 80 nett 66; Div 3 Trevor Woodland gross 88, nett 67.

Bognor seniors visited Waterlooville, where most of the games went down to the 18th hole. Waterlooville just managed to keep the heads in front and ran out 6-2 winners. The return at Bognor is at the end of October.

Results: Dave Chalmers & Ian Paine lost 1 down, Dave Turner & Trevor Till won 1 up, Chris Hickling & Ian Bright halved, Jim Stephenson & Micky Matthews lost 4&3, Sean Francis & Hugh Diaper halved, Paul Robinson & Alan Fitzgerald lost 3&2, Richard Perry & Ken Catt lost 2&1, Dave Standing & Clive Millett lost 2&1.

GOODWOOD

The Downs course at Goodwood was transformed to a bygone era as players donned their finest tweeds and plus-fours to take on the renowned Revival Golf Challenge.

Each participant was supplied with a full set of hickory shafted clubs provided by South of England Hickory Golf, comprising brassies, mid-Irons, mashies, mashie niblicks, niblicks and spoons. A vintage-style golf bag completed the look.

After 18 holes played in beautiful conditions, Paul Millard and Adam Sandieson proved last year’s victory was no fluke, amassing 40 points to take the win. Max Jones and Sean Goring also scored 40 but lost on countback. Stuart Hobbs and Pan Pantelli were hot on their heels with 39.

With the emphasis on fun as much as accurate play, prizes were also awarded to those who ‘beat James Braid’ in a closest-the-pin competition and to the best-dressed players. Cameron McGoldrick and Charles Sargeant were selected as the pair leading the fashion stakes.

EuroPro Tour player and Goodwood ambassador Marco Penge, playing alongside girlfriend Sophie Lamb, said: “This is the third year I’ve played in the Revival Challenge and Sophie’s first year and it’s been a great laugh. There’s a massive difference playing with hickory clubs compared with modern clubs.

“Sophie is known as one of the straightest drivers of the ball and even she found it hard to hit it straight. But it’s pretty cool to see how golf was played back in the day.”

Players were rewarded with gin and tonics and a hog roast lunch before going to the motor circuit to enjoy the Revival action.