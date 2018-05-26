Bognor rugby girls enjoy fun-filled end to first season

Bognor’s rugby girls finished their first season with a fun-filled awards ceremony at the town’s rugby club.

The girls made it a ‘silly hat’ event, and all took hats that had to be worn by fellow team members.

During the season training is between 10am and midday on Sundays at Bognor RFC in Hampshire Avenue. Kit can be provided.

Their first season has mainly been spent learning basics of how to play the game and the laws.

Head coach Steve Andrews and assistant Simon Pegg have spent the time making training fun with some basic fitness drills, but using the ball as much as possible to get the girls familiar with handling, passing and tackling.

They have used tackle bags to get them used to big hits, rucking and mauling.

The girls have all been excellent and have shown great commitment and enthusiasm. Hardly anyone misses the Sunday morning sessions – which they enjoy, whatever the weather but especially when its muddy.

They’ve played one game, against Pulborough, and despite none of them having played a game before, they lost only narrowly.

Sponsors Jane Holland of Total Booking Services and Steph Smith of Herbalife have helped provide kit and the awards. Coaches said the girls had improved massively since they started.

Award winners: Newcomers: Brooke Santer-Smith, Amelia Glass and Faith Morey; Most Improved Player : Nellie Pegg; Players’ Player of the Year : Issy Seal; Player of the Year: Lilly Clark.

They are on the lookout for more girls to join. They plan to start some pre-season sessions, but haven’t set a precise date yet.

Email girls.rugbybognor@outlook.com