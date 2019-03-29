Bognor rugby team win 66-12 to warm up for Sussex final

After a loss in their last game, Bognor thirds won 66-12 in their last league game of the season against Horsham - the perfect warm-up for this Saturday's Sussex Vase final.

They welcomed back Tom Parsons to the fold to replace Nigel Mitchell and had a good mixture of youth and experience.

Bognor began with excellent running and link-up play from forwards and backs alike.

A good kick through from Dom Smith at No9 resulted in a 5m scrum from which Karl Flinn picked and drove over the line. More strong running from Mike Reed and some more strong forward driving saw a rolling maul push Horsham back over their line for Marc Voigt to claim the score.

Horsham came back strong but superb tackling kept them at bay.

Eventually the pressure told and the hard work of the forwards meant Karl Flinn was able to dot down for try number three. The try of the half arrived courtesy of a weaving run by Lee Russell, who scored under the posts. Dave Granville knocked another over and the half-time score was 28-0.

Changes at half-time caught Bognor bit cold and the first score of the second half was by Horsham when their centre broke through and scored.

Bognor have an off-day at Eastleigh

Blues are happy at Hove

Harry Edwards barnstormed his way over for Bognor and Flinn bagged his hat-trick with another barrelling run. The next try was one of the best they have scored all year.

Great hands and support saw the ball being off loaded a number of times before quick hands from Freddie Burgess and Kai Alexander put Dave Granville in space and he showed good speed to outsprint the cover tackles to score under the sticks.

Four more tries were scored as a gallant Horsham team tired, giving confidence going into the Sussex vase final this weekend.

Overall, a decent win with the backs really well marshalled by Dom Smith and and MoM Freddie Burgess.

This Saturday (March 30) brings the final of the Sussex Vase versus Crowborough at Horsham (12.30pm). All support welcome – there is a coach leaving the ground at 9.30am.