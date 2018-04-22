Bognor rugby youngsters feel the heat in Belgium

Bognor under-16s’ Belgium tour took place in tropical temperatures.

On their first day of action, they beat the Coqs 14- 0 but lost 36-19 to FC Shilde.

The performance of the season from Bognor was celebrated well into the Antwerp evening.

The pink kit was donned ready for action against the previously undefeated Coqs.

A disciplined and at-times ferocious start saw Bognor attacking with passion and tempo.

A huge scrum saw skipper Harry Joyce, Stan Wright and Misho Atanasov driving ther opponents back. Big Brad Smith picked up and got over the gain line.

The ball was moved wide to Cellan Robinson, who made good ground. From the ruck, Alfie Spurle sniped and George Orchard finished superbly in the corner. Jack Trodd used his enormous boot to good effect and Bognor had the lead.

Back came the Coqs but great defence from Lewis Decarteret and Joe Turner on the wings prevented a score and the ball was cleared.

Defences were winning the battle but Bognor were in determined mood, the forwards hitting rucks ferociously as the backs looked for opportunities.

With time running out a great kick from Ethan Clark was gathered by Orchard. A fantastic tackle from the Belgium full-back looked like preventing the score but Trodd was on hand to take the offload and canter over. Clark converted, to the raptures of the pink clad Bognor faithful.

Bognor: Harry Joyce, Stanley Wright, Nathan Burdett, Sam Towler, Misho Atanasov, Nathan Thompson, George Orchard, Bradley Smith, Ben Barker, Tommy Galpin, Luke Marsh, Alfie Spurle, Ethan Clark, Arthur Wright, Bradley Corbould, Angus Haplik, Jack Robinson, Cellan Robinson, Harry Ide, Joe Turner, Lewis Decarteret, Jack Trodd.