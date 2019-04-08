Bognor run Chichester close but hosts take squash spoils

In their penultimate fixture of the season Bognor’s second team visited Chichester R&FC and were unfortunate not to pick up another win, going down by the odd match in five.

One of Bognor’s youngest team players, Calum Porter came in again at No5 but could not get on the scoresheet against ex-Bognor player Robert

Norman, who won in three 15-7,15,8,15-6.

Zoe Shardlow was fourth string and her match against Chichester’s James Lewis was one of the longest this season. After Lewis had won two long games the Bognor player came back strongly to level but could not clinch the hard-fought fifth with Lewis winning 15-11, 16-14, 9-15, 15-17, 17-15.

Bognor No3 Glenn Peskett was up against George Briance with the Chichester player on top and taking the match 15-12, 15-6, 15-10 to give the home side a decisive lead.

Bognor stay top with win over Horsham

Visitors keep their Cool at Chichester

Jon Corke, Bognor’s No2, came back from a game down to James Stedman with a hard-won second to level and dominated the next two for a 3-1 win 13-15, 16-14, 15-4, 15-8.

In the top string contest Bognor’s George Porter won a close first game against Cameron White and then eased the next two winning 16-14, 15-7, 15-7.

Chichester won 3-2 and took 15 points to Bognor’s eight. Bognor’s second team remain second bottom in Sussex division three west and will finish in that position.

Visitors welcome at all matches - details at www.bognorsquash.co.uk or on 01243 865462.