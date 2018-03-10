Bognor squash stars can’t keep momentum going

Bognor’s second team, after an encouraging start to 2018, were unable to maintain the momentum in their latest round of matches.

They were unable to raise a team for the trip to West Worthing, forfeiting the match, and this was followed by a bottom v top home fixture when the visitors, leaders Corals V, decisively ended any thoughts of a fairytale victory for the hosts.

In another fixture featuring three of the Porter family, the youngest Calum, at No5, lost in three games to Kai Cheung 5-15, 11-15, 5-15. Fourth string, elder brother George, went down by the same margin to James Goring who won 15-10, 15-9, 15-3.

Club captain Steve Carruthers was at No3 and he raised hopes when he pulled back the third game against William Jones but the visitor upped the pace and took the fourth to win 15-11, 15-12, 11-15, 15-4. #

Bognor No2 Glen Peskett took the first game against Julian Tate, but the Corals player responded winning the next two and despite a great effort by Peskett in the fourth Tate edged it to win 9-15, 15-6, 15-10, 16-14.

In the top-string match Bognor’s Steve Porter won a great opening game against Ali Ladak but could not press home the advantage as the Corals’ No1 came back strongly, taking the next three and winning 14-16, 15-13, 15-11, 15-8.

Corals, unbeaten this season, won 5-0 and took 20 points to Bognor’s three, a result leaving Bognor firmly anchored to the foot of the table.