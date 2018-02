Bognor Swimming Club had some fantastic results at their first meet in 2018 at Littlehampton.

In 65 swims by their members, they recorded 44 personal-best times (67.7 per cent).

There were seven county qualify times and Leo Mitchell won four silver medals and Amber Macrae a bronze – an excellent start to 2018.

If you want to become part of the squad or just improve your swimming skills, contact Sarah on 07933 946537 or visit brsc.co.uk