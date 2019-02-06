Bowlers celebrate year's achievements with dinner and prizes

Southbourne Bowls Club held their annual dinner and trophy presentation.

The evening started with an excellent dinner, which was followed by presentation of the trophies and certificates for the winners and runners-up of the various bowls competitions, both outdoor and short mat during 2018.

Guest of honour John Kinnard, immediate past president of Sussex County Bowls, accompanied by his wife Cecilia, presented the trophies and certificates.Later there was dancing to music provided by Fretless. All present had a very enjoyable evening.

Southbourne Rovers 34 Crablands Bitterns 35

In the south west division two, Southbourne Rovers hosted Crablands Bitterns. On both mats the sides were neck and neck throughout but on the final ends, on the mat skipped by Alan Shelley the scores were equal, and on the other mat the Bitterns just managed to go ahead of the Rovers.

Scores: Eileen Keane, Joan Frost, Peter Garrard, Alan Shelley (s) drew 19:19; Mary Thornton, Colin Bulbeck, Margaret Odell, Alan Williams (s) lost 16:15.

Out of two trophies but still in one

Bowlers pair up for title bid

ARUN

Arun are delighted to learn that the chairman of their management committee, Gordon Leaman, has been elected president of the Sussex County Bowls Association, the governing body for the outdoor sport throughout Sussex. He is also chairman of the East Preston club.

* A scoreline of 110-111 says it all. Over six rinks, only one shot separated the two sides when Arun paid a visit to Guildford to play Wey Valley BC.

The six rinks at half-time were 52-53 and that one shot difference stayed right to the end of the match. Arun won three rinks, drew one and lost two.

Scores: P Langridge, A Humphreys, T Hayes, T Tack(s) lost 15-24; B Smith, M Millis, D Wright, P Hannam (s) won 21-13; G King, J Elliott, K Robini, J Brazier (s) won 21-20; P Lacey, N Reynolds, M Bird, M Campbell (s) won 16-15; R Gardner, G Kendall, N Waddock, D Ford (s) lost 22-24; L Etherington, B Sales, G Stevens, P White (s) drew 15-15.

Six rinks of triples took part in a visit to Southampton to play Bannister Park and Arun lost 110-76 winning on only one rink..The match was played over 18 ends.

Scores: P Miles, P Lichfield, S Miles (s) won 17-12; E Keywood, R Weidenhoeft, A Hunt (s) lost 13 18; J Whetstone, G King, K Robini lost 10-23; Jane Taylor, R Smith, M Bird (s) lost 11 -17; Murrell, J Hamilton, D Wright (s) lost 11 -21; E Lawrence, P Lacey, C Preston (s) lost 14-19.

CRABLANDS

Crablands Cormorants gained their first four league points from a visit to play Arundel Swallows.

On mat one Crablands got off to a flying start and were leading 13-0 by end four, but by end nine there were only two shots between the teams.

Crablands pulled away again over the last nine ends.

On mat two Arundel went ahead initially and it was nip and tuck until the end.

The end result was a 50-47 win for Crablands, who gained four league points.

Denise Merritt was captain and thanked everyone for an enjoyable afternoon of bowling.

Scores: Denise Merritt, Jan Obermayer, Tony Dade and skip Bill Merritt won 30-18; Cheryl Brown, Graham Ainge, Keith Palin and skip Dave Harding lost 29-20.

LAVANT

In their home match against Upper Beeding, Lavant Reds played on two mats.

On mat one, Peter Winter and his team won 20-12, while on mat two Lavant lost by one shot on the last end, beaten 19-18.

The Red team played their next league match away at Southwater.

Winter and team played on mat one, losing 22-14, and on mat two, Whale and team won 29-10, giving them an overall win of 43-33.

The friendly rink under T Boxall’s guidance on mat three enjoyed a win of 20-13.

MIDHURST

The Eagles had a very close friendly against Wisborough Green. They lost by five shots, with two mats having a very close tussle and losing by one shot each, and the third mat making a great comeback from 15-4 down to lose by just three shots.

Scores: D Morgan, B Osbourne, D Berry, T Berry Lost 18-19; C Harkness, I Frost, S Enticknap, C Morgan Lost 16-19; S Tait, S Weeks, R Softly, J Etheridge-Barns lost 18-19.

In their second match, also a friendly, against Liphook, two mats found it hard to start but came through, with one mat winning by 15 shots, but the other mat a comeback to lose by five shots with the third mat starting strongly and coming through with a 28-16 win.

Scores: C Harkness, S Trussler, D Burton, C Morgan won 28-12; S Tait, I Frost, S Weeks, J Etheridge-Barns won 26-9; D Morgan, S Enticknap, R Softly, S Trussler lost 15-19.

INFINITY

Infinity travelled to Crawley to play in a quarter-final of the West Sussex KO Cup against Downsman.

On mat one Robin Armstrong, Steve Jeffery, Jack Rollings and Charlotte Rollings found the mat very difficult, losing the early ends to Downsman, who took the lead scoring 11 shots with Infinity still on zero.

The tables turned with Infinity catching and then leading well – but Downsman were not finished and caught Infinity. The game finished with Infinity taking two shots on the last end.

On mat two Chris Jeffery, Denise Kirby, Chris Page and Richard Jeffery had an easier game finishing well in the lead. Infinity won to go through to the semi-finals on April 6 at the Ormiston Six Villages Academy sports hall at Westergate.

Why not go along and see what this growing sport is all about? Infinity have players from teens up to their 80s.