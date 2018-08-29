Bowls: Chichester are the champs!

Chichester A are the West Sussex League division-one champions.

They took all ten points from a 23-shot victory (89-66) away to Tarring Priory A and with Worthing Pavilion A dropping points against Southbourne and Norfolk, Chichester cannot now be caught.

Scores: Kevin Ball, Glyn Ball, David Schofield, Gary Miller (skip) won 25-21; Peter Green, Paul Chivers, Derek Leach, Mick Page (skip) won 19-14; Ian Linfield, Mick Campbell, Peter Whale, Simon Tooley (skip) won 19-13; Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, Mike Bayfield, Brian Butler (skip) won 26-18.

Storrington 59 Chichester B 92

Chichester B recorded a 33-shot win away to Storrington, the eight points seeing Chichester move into second place in division three of the West Sussex League.

Scores: Mike Davis, Nigel Dearman, Les Shipp, Peter Whie (skip) lost 26-19; Jim Neilson, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) won 22-16; John Walters, Stuart Wilson, Duncan Gray, Michael Hannant (skip) won 19-12; Terry Wiseman, Glyn Ball, Mike Lewis, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 32-4.

Chichester A 16 Horsham 21

Chichester B 17 Shoreham 21

This is the first time Chichester have entered the Edward Rowland Memorial Trophy and both their teams reached the semi-finals, played at Burgess Hill.

Their A Team started well, but lost by five shots. Their B team had a poor start and pulled back but Shoreham had the better of the last few ends and won by four shots.

Scores: A Team: Peter Whale, Ian Linfield, Brian Butler, David Schofield (skip) lost 21-16; B team: Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, Derek Leach, Matt Bonnar (skip) lost 21-17.

Little Spain 93 Chichester 67

Chichester travelled to Selsey for a friendly but lost by 26 shots.

Scores: Patrick Ong, Stuart Wilson, Tony Daines (skip) lost 24-10; Frances Downing, Bernard Money, Peter White (skip) lost 15-12; Ethan, Mercedes Neilson, Les Etherington (skip) lost 24-11; Paul Chivers, John Long, Duncan Gray (skip) won 25-5; Innes Taylor, Colin Dean, Jim Neilson (skip) lost 25-9.

Chichester 106 Worthing Grasshoppers 81

Chichester had a good second half to win by 25 shots.

Scores: Mick Campbell, Kevin Ball, David Schofield (skip) won 24-15; Frances Downing, Stuart Wilson, Mike Lewis (skip) won 21-9;

Les Etherington, John Walters, Brian Butler (skip) lost 18-12; Peter Whale, Steph Baverstock, Stuart Meyer (skip) lost 14-13; Les Shipp, Peter Merritt, Peter White (skip) won 14-13; Nigel Dearman, Bernard Money, Peter Green (skip) won 22-12.

Bognor Beavers 13 Chichester 41

Chichester visited Swansea Gardens for a friendly against Bognor Beavers. Chichester recorded a comfortable victory.

Scores: Mike Davis, Chris Corbett, Steph Baverstock, Stuart Meyer (skip) won 17-8; Peter Hague, Tony Daines, Duncan Gray, Peter White (skip) won 24-5.

Chichester 42 Bognor 24

Chichester were at home to Bognor in the Game Set & Match League and won on both rinks taking all six points.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Steph Baverstock, Sue Miles & April Janman won 20-11; Rosemary Manning, Mercedes Neilson, Bridget Collins & Wendy Adams won 22-13.

Chris Hobbs, Frances Downing, Wendy Adams and April Janman travelled to Burgess Hill to play in the semi-final of the Gladys Rowland Trophy, where after a very close game they lost by two shots to Uckfield, who go on to the final.

WEST DEAN

West Dean 44 Southbourne 35

West Dean were the winners of a friendly at home to Southbourne by nine shots. West Dean were the winners on two rinks, Southbourne on one.

Scores: Pam Patterso, Ian Morrison, Tony Boxall [s] beat Joan Frost, John Staker, Jim Jennings 18-7; Diana Carver, Ann Hiscock, Phil Muggeridge [s] beat Tony Budgen, Grahame Wilson, Margaret Odell 15-9; Philip Rawcliffe, John Jones, John Butterworth [s] lost 11-19 to Eileen Keane, Rus Godfrey, Malcolm Keane (s).

Fittleworth 54 West Dean 37

West Dean lost at Fittleworth by 17 shots although West Dean did win on two rinks – losing on the other one.

Scores: Philip Rawcliffe, Ian Morrison, Andy Wood [s] won 17-9; Ann Hiscock, John Jones, Tony Boxall [s] won 17-10; Pam Patterson, John Butterworth, Phil Muggeridge [s] lost 3-35.

CRABLANDS

A men’s friendly at home against Maltravers resulted in a 78-50 win.

Scores: Derrick Watson, Jack Freeborough, Frank Carrie and Richard Humphrey won 32-15; Richard Green, Jim Saunders, Keith Palin and Lew Lewendon won 28-12; Graham Ainge, Peter Farrow, Nigel Reynolds and Rod Shambrook lost 18-23.

Ladies’ Day was a great success with captain Chris Lewendon welcoming teams from Norfolk, Middleton, Little Spain, Witterings, Pagham and Aldingbourne.

A lovely afternoon culminated in a win for Norfolk’s Lin Curtiss, Pauline Phillips, Peggy Young and Pat Taylor, who won 15-4 and lost 8-6. For Crablands, Gill Oliver, Elaine Sadler, Barbara Chandler and Val Foyle took the spoils by winning 10-8 and 11-5.

Crablands men hosted the VPs and gave them their first defeat – 117-108.

Scores: Richard Green, Mike Lockyer, Nigel Reynolds and Derek Clacey won 27-11; Lew Lewendon, Jim Saunders, Alan Blyth and Rod Shambrook won 24-9; Albert Humphreys, Eddie Willcocks, Peter Blackman and Alan Bateman lost 21-22; Keith Palin, Peter Farrow, Colin Marsh and Ian Ford lost 15-17; Cyril Pestle, Eric Potz, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman lost 13-22; Graham Ainge, Jack Freeborough, Frank Carrie and Richard Humphrey lost 17-27.

Almost all club finalists are now known: Ladies’ Singles - Sheila Jones v Val Foyle; Men’s Singles - Ian Ford v Derek Clacey; Handicap Singles - Richard Humphrey v Derek Clacey; 100 up Singles - Derek Clacey v Ian Ford; Village Cup - Peter Blackman v Paul Holland; Millennium Pairs - Val Foyle/ Ian Ford v Pat Osborn/ Richard Humphrey; Elston Shield - Barbara Chandler/ Tony Dade v Pat Osborn/ Alan Blyth; Ladies’ Pairs - Chris Lewendon/Jackie Rawlings v Maggie Brand/ Mollie Back; Men’s Pairs - Colin Marsh / Derek Clacey v Peter Blackman/Mark Heasman; Alan Kite.

Congratulations to Melva Bateman on attaining required points to gain her county badge which will be presented next year, and to vice-captain Ian Ford who has been awarded his county badge and Home Counties Flash. In a first for Crablands, Ian played in the prestigious Middleton Cup.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 46 Bognor 46

Witterings ladies had a very friendly and enjoyable match against the ladies from Bognor.

It was played in good spirit and the three triples match ended in a draw.

Scores: Sue Dobson, Margaret Bowell and Barbara Newman (Sk) lost 10-18; Helen Mason, Maureen Mulligan and Anne May (Sk) won 21-15; Sandy Paton, Val Hooker and Diane Leach (Sk) won 15-13.

Witterings 88 Crablands 82

Witterings won on three of four rinks and gained a much-needed eight points in the WS League.

Scores: S Hooker, B Barnes, G Morgan, J Langworthy (s) 21-15; R Prior, J Hardy, E Shoyer, L Bangs (s) 35 -18; D Gibbons, F Knotts, D Bell, R Stephens (s) 11-31; D Holden, G Dobson, M White, K Clark (s) 21-18.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 42 RAFA 26

Southbourne did much better in their return home BML match against RAFA with good wins on both triples to take all 6 points.

Scores: Eileen Keane, Dave Young, Malcolm Keane (s) won 19:14; Irene Jennings, Peter Garrard, Margaret Odell won 23:12.

Southbourne 85 Worthing Pavilion A 93

In their return home WS League match against Worthing Pavilion A, Southbourne won on two rinks. In the rink skipped by Paul Butler the win was never in much doubt however in the rink skipped by Antony Bull the match was very close, one on the final end securing the win. Overall Worthing Pavilion A took 6 points to Southbourne’s 4.

Scores: Malcolm Keane, Ted Badger, Jim Spivey (s) lost 26:22; Alan Shelley, Colin Bulbeck, Eddie Neuts, Dave Walter (s) lost 36:17; Richard Galloway, Dave Young, Dave Alner, Paul Butler (s) won 28:14; Paul Simpson, Peter Garrard, Andy Smith, Antony Bull (s) won 18:17.

PAGHAM

Four men’s rinks lost 99-57 in the league to Crablands, taking two points.

Scores: R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan lost 13-29; T Wells, T Hayes, M Adams, T Tack won 21-10; T Plows, K Ruffell, J Fox, G Cutts lost 11-32; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 12-28.

Two BM League triples beat Fishbourne 37-29.

Scores: L Cripp, K Robini, M Adams won 21-15; T Hayes, C Mayoss, P Mayoss won 16-14; (friendly): P Cripp, J Stocker, S Stocker lost 18-19.

Two BM League triples faced Aldingbourne but lost 43-32.

Scores: H Dear, M Adams, R Dear lost 20-17; K Robini, S Stocker, T Tack lost 15-23; (friendly): G Cutts, J Stocker, J Fox lost 10-25.

The men had four rinks facing Arundel in the league and they won 123-66 to take eight points

Scores: R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 39-11; N Terry, C Stone, R Read, R Dear won 42-8; T Wells, K Robini, M Adams, T Tack won 24-21; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 18-26.

A four-rink men’s league clash with Goring Manor ended in Pagham winning 80-76 to claim six points.

Scores: N Terry, T Hayes, G Cutts, R Dear lost 17-24; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 18-17; C Stone, M Adams, J Fox, T Tack lost 19-25; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 26-14; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan lost 13-29; T Wells, T Hayes, M Adams, T Tack won 21-10; T Plows, K Ruffell, J Fox, G Cutts lost 11-32; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 12-28.

MIDDLETON

Aldingbourne 37 Middleton 23

Middleton’s mixed team have already won promotion from the Brooks Motors League but they couldn’t quite end the season as second-division champions.

In their last match, on Aldingbourne’s tricky green, with the very last bowl of their very last end, Trevor Finch’s team came up just one shot short of drawing their match to gain the point needed.

Scores: Mary Wootten, Ian Hart, Trevor Finch lost 16-17; Valerie Maher, John Mayer, Bob Colvin lost 7-20. (friendly): Judy Ludley, Pam Leah, John Ludley lost 16-24.

Middleton 72 Norfolk B 67

Middleton men extended their winning run to four matches and virtually assured that they will end the season in the top half of the third division.

Scores: Barry Denny, Jim Maher, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse won 25-12; Jim Delaney, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson won 18-16; Chopsie Chapman, Roger Phillips, Ian Hart, Gary Stevenson won 19-14; Terry Bridge, Ken Baker, Keith Berkley, Bob Colvin lost 10-25. Middleton 8pts Norfolk 2pts.

Middleton Bowls Club hosted the annual beer and bowls get-together with players from other sports sections of Middleton Sports Club. On a glorious Friday evening, the bowling green was packed with MSC members, with bowls members on hand to help the guests get to grips with their sport.

MIDHURST

Midhurst’s A and B teams had good wins in the Three Counties Bowls Fellowship League, enabling both to be winners of their respective divisions, one and four.

It is only the second year both have been in those divisions.

Midhurst A 55 (5pts) Headley 38 (0pts)

Midhurst A were at home to Headley A and won on all three rinks and by 17 shots overall.

Scores: Dot Berry, Terry Berry & Paul Chuter won 17-8; Malcolm Hutchings, Catherin Dixon & Dave King won 18-12; Annie Chuter, John Pearce & Gerald Dixon won 19-18.

Headley B 41 (0pts) Midhurst B 58 (5pts)

Midhurst B were away to Headley B and also won by 17 shots, winning on all three rinks.

Scores: Howard Seymour, Colin Downham & Roy Ralph won 19-15; Sue Ralph, Phil Kingswell & Phil Wells won 18-13; Alan Ricketts, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan won 21-13.

In a weekend friendly Midhurst visited Headley, the third meeting of the clubs in less than a week, and won by 11 shots.

Scores: Stella Taite, Dot Berry & Phil Wells won 16-12; Michael DJ Smith, Howard Seymour & Colin Downham lost 15-16; Delphine Standing, John Allen & Terry Berry won 15-12; Jack Jurado, Phil Kingswell & Gerald Dixon won 17-12.

PETWORTH

Petworth’s mixed triples team are celebrating after winning the Brooks Motors League second division. With all league matches completed, Petworth were equal on points with Middleton but took the title with a vastly superior shots difference.

They look forward to new challenges in the first division next year.

The men’s League team continued their quest for a solid mid-table position with a 6-4 (88-63) victory over Chichester.

Scores: v Chichester B, home: Kevin Mitchell, Les Martin, David Mustard and David Luxford won 30-9; John Steele, Nigel Flynn, Mick Booth and Bob Turner lost 12-25; Peter Miles, Barry Stanton, Jim Palmer and Alan Potter lost 17-20; Selwyn Hall, Stan Enticknap, Richard Stevens and Marc Lancaster won 29-9.

INDOOR SCENE

ARUN

Arun IBC played the final men’s versus ladies friendly, which the men won 101-94.

Scores: R Lincoln, C Evis, A Fisk 14-15; T Arnell, M Bird, L Pepper, J Keers 18-15; A Murrell, T Gibney, D Jones, C Gilham 27-11; I Nelson, J Ayling, J Brazier 14-16; J Sparrow, T Wright, A Boucher, B Gurden 15-18; B Lilley, J Greenfield, P Ward, P Hannam 13-19.

INFINITY

Two teams from Infinity entered the county threes open at Westergate.

Chris Jeffery, Denise Kirby and Steve Jeffery finished fifth with 13 points out of a possible 18, while Robin Armstrong, Chris Page and Jack Rollings finished with 15 points, one shot behind the winners and runners-up.

Six West Sussex players will be travelling to Chelmsford this weekend to play in the Short Mat Players Tour UK Open.