Bowls: Chichester make Top Club progress... Fours are so open

Chichester edged into the second round of the national Top Club competition with a narrow 3-2 victory at East Preston.

Scores: Two Wood Singles: Stuart Meyer won 16-11; Four Wood Singles: Peter Whale lost 21-15; Pairs: Brian Butler & Jim Davis (skip) lost 23-18; Triples: Peter Green, Gary Miller, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 21-15; Fours: Glyn Ball, Derek Leach, Nick Anderson, Mick Page (skip) won 20-15.

Chichester survived a late fightback by Worthing Pavilion in the preliminary round of the County Double Fours.

Chichester 45 Worthing Pavilion 39

Chichester survived a late fightback by Worthing Pavilion in the preliminary round of the County Double Fours (Abergavenny Cup), holding on to win by six shots.

Scores: Home: Peter Whale, David Schofield, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) won 23-18; Away: Nick Anderson, Gary Miller, Tony Sayers, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 22-21.

Chichester 72 Liphook 82

Holders Chichester crashed out of the Midhurst Cup in the first round. Their away team won by 11 shots, but their home squad lost by 21 shots, giving Liphook overall victory by ten shots.

Scores: Home: Peter Green, Steph Baverstock, Brian Butler (skip) lost 28-19; Rosemary Manning, Guy Buckle, Mike Lewis (skip) lost 26-14; Away: Lis Campling, Duncan Gray, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 20-18; Frances Downing, Mick Campbell, Nick Anderson (skip) won 19-10.

East Preston 51 Chichester 106

Chichester produced a good win away at East Preston in a friendly.

Scores: Barbara Higham, Stuart Wilson, Paul Chivers (skip) drew 19-19; Lis Campling, Jim Neilson, Terry Wiseman (skip) won 34-4; Frances Downing, Chas Campling, Jim Davis (skip) won 17-10; Ian Linfield, Mike Davis, Peter Merritt (skip) won 18-11; John Walters, A.N. Other, Tony Daines (skip) won 18-7.

Chichester 100 Goring Manor 55

In a friendly at home to Goring Manor, Chichester secured a comfortable victory.

Scores: Mercedes Neilson, Cole Porter, Peter White, Tony Daines (skip) won 25-17; Ian Linfield, Peter Doust, Les Edmonds, Chris Wade (skip) won 29-10; Debbie Hogg, Bernard Money, Mick Campbell, Brian Talmage (skip) won 22-19; Paul Chivers, Mike Davis, Jim Neilson, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 24-9.

Chichester 91 Rogate 27

Chichester were in fine form at home to Rogate in a friendly.

Scores: Lis Campling, Guy Buckle, Mike Lewis (skip) won 34-5; Frances Downing, Chas Campling, Jim Neilson (skip) won 31-13; Mercedes Neilson, Stuart Wilson, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 26-9.

Chichester 96 Guernsey Bowls 85

A touring team from Guernsey visited Chichester for a friendly and in a close game Chichester won by 11 shots.

Scores: Lis Campling, Jim Neilson, Mike Bayfield (skip) lost 23-8; Mercedes Neilson, Stuart Wilson, Brian Butler (skip) lost 15-14; Frances Downing, Chas Campling, Mick Campbell (skip) won 33-8; Mike Davis, Les Shipp, Chris Wade (skip) won 15-14; Maggie Maggs, Bernard Money, Peter White (skip) drew 13-13; Ian Linfield, Steph Baverstock, Brian Talmage (skip) won 13-12.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 42 East Preston 30

Witterings ladies had their second Game Set and Match Ladies League game at East Preston and came out on top with the full six points.

Scores: Marion Corbett, Sue Dobson, Anne May and Barbara Newman (s) won 21-16; Julie Mulligan, Karen Slogrove, Diane Leach and Carole Tuffin (s) won 21-14.

Witterings 80 Tarring Priory 96

A shortage of players reduced this friendly men’s match to five triples instead of rinks . Players were borrowed from Tarring Priory to reduce the shortfall.

Witterings 78 Guernsey Tourists 103

Perfect bowling weather greeted the Guernsey tourists.

Six rinks of triples matches were played, with Witterings winning on just two rinks.

The day was enjoyable. A buffet lunch was provided before the tourists made their return journey to Guernsey.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne held their annual open fours organised by Margaret Odell. In sunny weather 14 teams took part from clubs in Hampshire and Sussex, with each side bowling six rinks of six ends.

Sue Young and her daughter Michelle Marum prepared a ploughman’s lunch and other helpers ensured a successful event.

Chris Halliwell of Addison Law solicitors, the main sponsors of the event, presented the shield and prizes to the winning team TBD, who only entered at the last minute so didn’t have time to think up a name. The team comprised Antony Bull, Dave Fewell, Dave Walter, Mark Soper.

Runners-up were the Dream Team and third were Marlys team.

CRABLANDS

Crablands ladies travelled to Bognor in the Game, Set and Match League and came away with just one point.

Grace Humphreys, Pat Terry, Val Foyle and Sue Blyth managed a 20-20 draw but the rink featuring Chris Lewendon, Melva Bateman, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles lost narrowly, giving five points to Bognor and one to Crablands. The friendly rink of Elaine Sadler, Maggie Brand, Carol Cornwell and Joan Adams won.

Crablands men entertained Pulborough men in the WSBL and gained three points in an 81-59 defeat.

There was a good win for Cyril Pestle, Keith Bailey, Peter Blackman and Mark Heasman; a draw for Keith Palin, Denny Terry, John Cornwell and Tony Dade, but losses for Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Alan Blyth and Alan Bateman and Nigel Crump, Rod Shambrook, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey.

Ian Ford, men’s vice-captain, has been picked to play in the prestigious Middleton Cup.

Congratulations go to the national fours team of Sheila Jones, Ian Ford, Carol Bowles and Paul Chuter for getting through to the next round in a thrilling game against Worthing Pavilion.

Melva Bateman and Mollie Back, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles go through to the next round of the Ladies’ County Pairs.

A Captains’ Day win was celebrated by Nigel Crump, Danny Arnold, Barbara Chandler and Mollie Back. New bowlers participated and enjoyed the day. Tony Dade won the ‘spider’ with a late wood.

WEST DEAN

Graffham 64 West Dean 33

West Dean lost a friendly at Graffham. Graffhamwon all three triples, although two were close, and won overall by 31 shots.

Scores: Ann Hiscock, Chris Warrington, Jim Sharrod [s[ lost 18-19; Roger Loten, John Jones, Phil Muggeridge [s] lost 11-17; Pam Sharrod, Guest, Tony Boxall [s] lost 4-28.

BOGNOR

Bognor ladies kept up their winning form in the Game, Set & Match League division one against Crablands. They won on one rink and drew on the other scoring five league points. Crablands won on the friendly rink.

Scores: Louise Saunders, Anne Parry, Margaret Phillips, Barbara Reardon won 22-13; Jean Taylor, Beryl Charlesworth, Janet Whitfield, Jenny Gibson drew 20-20; Edna Keywood, Lyn Carthew, Christine Dunham, Jean Spiers lost 14-26.

Bognor had their annual away fixture against Croydon MO. It was a very enjoyable day and Bognor won by four shots.

Scores: A Lewis, B Charlesworth, D Matkins, T Moore drew 14-14; J Whitfield, G Cook, D Parker, R Gardner drew 22-22; B Smith, N Burchfell, J Gibson, B Reardon lost 14-17; S Webster, G Dunham, M Philpot, J Blacow won 18-17; R Philpott, A Charlesworth, G Stevens, T Gaskin lost 17-23; E Keywood, B Fitch, A Hall, S Soames won 18-14.

Godalming BC visited Bognor for their annual mixed friendly. Bognor won by eight shots. Bognor play the return fixture in August.

Scores: A Charlesworth, P Jones, B Charlesworth, D Parker won 23-16; D Wells, S Webster, R Osment, J Whitfield lost 10-26; G Cook, G Dunham, K Graham, A Hall won 23-15; D Jackson, B Harvery, B Fitch, L Hall won 20-15; R Philpott, D Dalton, L Saunders, T Moore won 20-15; B Stabler, E Keywood, J Whitfield, B Reardon drew 15-15.

In the West Sussex League division one, Bognor A played Worthing Pavilion A. Pavilion won on three rinks scoring eight points to Bognor’s two.

Scores: K Hellyer, P Lichfield, M Philpot, J Whitfield won 23-17; G Cook, D Parker, G Sevens, A Richardson lost 6-31; D Jackson, GKendall, D Ford, R Gardner lost 19-30; BDaley, K Taylor, S Soames, T Moore lost 14-21.

MIDDLETON

It has been a busy fortnight for Middleton triples teams, playing four matches in the Brooks Motors League.

With just one defeat, Middleton retained their top spot in the second division.

The newly promoted ladies team, playing in the Game Set and Match League, have so far played just one match – a defeat at Bognor.

Brooks Motors League

Middleton 39 Crablands 23

Scores: Terry Bridge, Sheila Currall, Mary Wootten won 25-11; Valerie Maher, Roy Kempson, Bob Colvin won 14-12. Middleton 6pts.

Friendly: Angela Chandler, Chopsie Chapman, Pam Leach won 24-8.

Middleton 35 Aldingbourne 24

Scores: Pam Leach, Jim Maher, John Wilson lost 11-19; Ian Hart, Roy Kempson, Sheila Currall won 24-5. Middleton 4pts. Aldingbourne 2pts.

Middleton 40 Pagham 32

Scores: Terry Bridge, Terry Matthews, Sheila Currall lost 9-21; Pat Eccles, Peter Lush, Andrew Nurse won 31-11. Middleton 4pts, Pagham 2pts. Friendly: Carol Matthews, Iris Newton, Eddie Pearce lost 15-18.

Middleton 30 Fishbourne 41

Scores: Pat Mitchell, Roger Phillips, Andrew Nurse lost 14-25; Angela Chandler, Ian Hart, John Graham drew 16-16. Middleton 1pt, Fishbourne 5pts. Friendly: Roslyn Green, Bryan Kingswell, Iris Newton lost 13-15.

Middleton Ladies v Bognor Ladies

Scores: Jennie Bartlett, Shirley Haywood, Rosemary Gregory, Sheila Currall lost 13-27; Pam Leach, Linda Hills, Ann Steventon, Valerie Maher lost 13-28. Bognor 6pts. Friendly: Judy Ludley, Pat Mitchell, Iris Newton won 16-11.

Middleton 77 Little Spain 81

Scores (friendly): Jennie Bartlett, Judy Ludley, Ian Hart lost 16-19; Terry Lewendon, Chopsie Chapman, Pat Eccles won 16-11; Carol Matthews, pater Hall, Roy Kempson won 19-12; Judy Ludley, Pam Leach, Terry Matthews lost 8-18; Trish Langridge, Iris Newton, Barry Denny lost 18-21.

PAGHAM

Pagham beat Graffham in the first round of the Midhurst Cup

Four mixed triples (two home and two away) won 117-35.

Scores: Home - T Plows, J Wells, T Tack won 35-7; T Wells, C Mayoss, P Mayoss won 30-5; Away - R Pearson, E Shine, M English won 26-14; A Burrell, P Burrell, R Dear won 26-9.

Four friendly mixed triples played Flansham but lost 74-63.

Scores: H Dear, T Wells, R Dear won 21-15; D Ellis, P Burrell, M English won 19-15; M Rees, D Levy, T Tack lost 20-19; A Burrell, P Quilter, J Wells lost 24-14.

Two mixed triples in the BM league lost 40-32 to Middleton.

Scores: J Cowley, M Adams, R Dear won 21-9; A Burrell, J Cowley, P Burrell lost 31-11; (friendly): S Read, J Stocker, S Stocker won 18-15.

Four men’s rinks played in the WS League versus East Preston and won 87-40.

Scores: T Wells, M Adams, J Fox, T Tack won 22-11; P Burridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 33-7; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 26-12; T Plows, T Hayes, G Cutts, R Dear won 19-14.

A men’s three-rinks friendly against Maltravers resulted in a 66-41 win for Pagham.

Scores: B Calvert, D Marsh, R Robini, T Tack won 24-11; N Terry, D Westcott, J Burke, R Dear won 22-13; P Wakeford, J Stocker, P Quilter, G Cutts won 18-17.

Three triples of Pagham ladies beat Norfolk 46-35.

Scores: M Rees, A Burrell, C Mayoss lost 25-9; H Dear, S Read, J Wells won 15-13; A Calvert, J Cowley, E Shine lost 18-11.

PETWORTH

Petworth enjoyed a victory over Haslemere in a friendly mixed triples match and gained their first Men’s League points at Maltravers.

Scores (v Haslemere): Barry Stanton, Richard Stevens and Bob Turner won 21-13; Evie Urwin-Wright, Nigel Flynn and Alan Potter won 25-13; Stan Enticknap, Monica Enticknap and David Luxford lost 13-25.

Scores (v Maltravers): Stan Enticknap, Jim Palmer and Alan Potter lost 10-31; Les Martin, Dan Butler, David Luxford and Mick Monk lost 10-26; Richard Stevens, Barry Stanton, David Mustard and Marc Lancaster won 20-16; Nigel Flynn, Stan Haimes, Mike Booth and Bob Turner lost 19-21.

INDOORS

ARUN

A mixed team of Arun IBC members played a friendly indoor match against Horsham IBC, winning 118-94

Scores: A Brown, J Greenfield, A Foster, A Fisk 23-12; S Simmons, M Millis, G Griffith, P Buckland 18-16; C Hillier, B Cairns, K Grout, C Gilham 9-24; J Foster, B Lilley, E Lawrence, A Anderson 26-10; M Bird, G King, T Finch, B McGovern 13-17; V Greenaway, B Cairns; D Jones; G Finch 29-14.

Arun IBC continue to run indoor league games, Australian pairs and organised roll-ups throughout the week. People are invited to pop into the club in Nyewood Lane, Bognor, to see the action.

If you have not played bowls there are coaches on hand willing to show you what to do. The next match is away against Adur IBC.