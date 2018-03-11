Bowls with difference boosts Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Arun ladies had great support when they had a special afternoon of bowls to raise money for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

With a representative from the charity present, Arun ladies’ captain June Taffurelli, vice-captain Chris Horsley and green manager Joyce Connors worked hard to make sure the day went smoothly.

Arun ladies are on a high after beating Dorchester 74-52 in the semi-finals of the Vivienne Cup, featuring two triples at home and two triples away.

The raffle raised more than £400.

* Arun ladies played a league match against Preston, winning on all five rinks for a 90-54 win.

Scores: L Hathaway, J Whitfield, S Stocker, M Richards won 21-7; I Brooker, M Bacon, M Phillips, A Janman won 23-10; C Hobbs, S Jones, C Horsley, B Spicer won 13-8; V Greenaway, B Collins, W Adams, D Latter won 18-15; C Hillier, J Taffurelli, S Miles, B Jones won 15-14.

In the Ladies Mason A Cup, where one rink play at home and one rink away, there was a very good win for Arun ladies against Wealdon – 41-25 the score.

Scores, away: V Greenaway, B Collins, W Adams, D Latter won 24-9; home, C Hobbs, I Brooker, M Phillips, A Janman won 17-16.

In a ladies’ league match at home to Adur, Arun won three out of five rinks for an 80-73 victory.

Scores: C Hobbs, S Jones, G Conley, W Adams won 20-9; I Brooker, M Bacon, M Phillips, A Janman won 18-14; E Lawrence, L Hathaway, S Miles, D Latter, won 18-17; V Greenaway, M Potter, B Jones, M Richards lost 19-17; D Mitchell, J Taffurelli, S Stocker, B Spicer lost 14-7.

Arun ladies are on a high after beating Dorchester 74-52 in the semi-finals of the Vivienne Cup, featuring two triples at home and two triples away.

Scores - home, M Potter, P Terry, M Phillips won 20-16; E Lawrence, L Hathaway, B Jones lost 20-13; away, C Hillier, M Fair, S Jones won 22-6; E Fitch, E Hall, J Whitfield won 19-10.

The team’s thanks went to their manager, captain, vice-captain, reserves and supporters.

CHICHESTER

A work party of Chichester Bowling Club members have been getting together weekly to make sure their HQ is well looked after through the winter months.

Les Stewart, as clubhouse manager, makes a list of jobs as the season ends and makes use of his skills as a joiner while enlisting the help of others.

“We drink tea and coffee and chat and it’a a very happy group totalling six of us,” said Les. “We supply our own tools mainly and you can see us clearing brambles and trying to tidy up the appearance of the clubhouse and its surroundings.

“We try to help Mick Page, who has a lot of work to do looking after the park and cricket square. In the gang of workers with me are Colin Hulbert, Colin Dean, Jim Barker, Terry Wiseman and Mick Page... and the statue.”

HUNSTON

Hunston bowlers visited Pulborough and lost a close game 43-42. Hunston won on two mats and lost on the other.

At home Hunston had won by one shot, proving how well-matched these teams are.

Scores: K Perry, A Harle, B Hodnett won 20-12; T Hack, J Hodnett, E Witing won 13-11; D Greenfield, J Stubbs, C Butler lost 20-9.

DONNINGTON

Donnington SMBC had their spoon drive on Sunday. Sixteen club members took part in the fun tournament organised by Maggie Maggs.

The spoon was won by Wendy Crockford. Runner-up was Anna Clay.

Donnington players competed for the Chairman’s Trophy. Six teams of three bowlers battled for the coveted trophy.

The winning team were Janine Banham, Colin Dean (skip) and Barbara Haigh. The trophy will be presented at the annual meeting next month.

ALDINGBOURNE

Away to Arun in a three rink match Aldingbourne won on two rinks but lost on one, with Arun winning 68-44.

Scores: DB Kibble, V Gerhard, R Wyatt, D Wilgoss lost 38-9; J Cordingly, G Arnold, M Deal, K Scott won 18-14; D Meakin, N Boxall, B Welland, N Hudson won 17-16.

Against Norfolk, Aldingbourne lost 50-36.

Scores: N Hudson, B Welland, N Boxall, D Meakins lost 21-19; G Arnold, T Smith, T Booker, J Cordingly lost 29-17.

Aldingbourne’s away game at Walberton saw them lose 37-34.

Scores: N Hudson, B Wellard, N Boxall, D Meakins lost 27-16; G Arnold, T Booker, K Scott, J Cordingly won 18-10.