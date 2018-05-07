Boxing prospect Wallis is learning fast

St Gerards Boxing Club took 13-year-old Flynn Wallis to an open boxing show in Camberley, Surrey.

The 44kg prospect, in his second skills contest over three two-minute rounds, was facing Harvie James, a 14-year-old weighing 43kg from The Ring BC.

Mills said it was part of the learning curve for Wallis, who was improving with each contest and now knew his concentration must be full during a contest.

James was in his third skills contest and the lads were very evenly matched.

St Gerards coach Jon Mills felt the first round was interesting as Wallis tried to find his feet, but he was getting frustrated with his opponent and his supporters. It was a good round but Wallis needed to pay more attention to the job in hand.

In the second, after instructions from Mills, Wallis performed far better, maintaining his height advantage over James.

He caught James with some telling shots but James didnt let him have it all his own way and responded accordingly in a cracking round.

The third was much the same with Wallis upping the ante, walking through some big shots from James with a brilliant display of defensive skills.

The lads finished with a fluster of punches on both sides, finishing in a flurry of combinations from both.

It was a fine display from both the young boxers and there could be a return match -up soon.