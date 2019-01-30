Breach in the mix for England's Six Nations clash in Dublin

Jess Breach is in the England women's rugby squad for the Six Nations.

Red Roses coach Simon Middleton has confirmed his match-day 23 for the opening Six Nations clash against Ireland. The Red Roses get the 2019 Six Nations campaign under way this Friday (February 1) at Energia Park, Donnybrook, (5pm, live on Sky Sports Mix).

Sarah Hunter again captains the side starting at No 8, and is joined by fellow 2014 Rugby World Cup winners Katy Daley-Mclean (102 caps), Emily Scarratt (74 caps) , Marlie Packer (61 caps) and Natasha Hunt (41 caps).

Breach, who played her rugby at Chichester and Pulborough as a youngster and still lives in Felpham, burst into the England side a year ago and has also represented England in sevens rugby. She now plies her trade with Harlequins.

Middleton told the England Rugby website: “We are looking forward to getting our Six Nations campaign under way and implementing some of the things we have been working on since the Quilter Internationals. It is great to have a number of players back in the squad from the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup, as well those newer names who have impressed through the season so far.

“This first game has come a week too soon for a couple of players but this gives us an opportunity to test others, and there were some tough calls over positions. Selection has been based on recent form. We know that conditions are likely to be testing in Dublin on Friday but we are looking forward to returning to Donnybrook, a ground we know well, having lifted the Six Nations Grand Slam there in 2017. Whatever the conditions, we will be focussed on the task in hand.”

England and Ireland last came together at Twickenham Stadium in the 2018 Quilter Internationals, with the Red Roses winning 37-15.

England match-day 23 against Ireland

15 Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women, 17 caps)

14 Jess Breach (Harlequins Ladies, 2 caps)

13 Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 74 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)

11 Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps)

10 Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning, 102 caps)

9 Leanne Riley (Harlequins Ladies, 24 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women, 5 caps)

2 Lark Davies (Worcester Valkyries, 13 caps)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women, 20 caps)

4 Catherine O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 7 caps)

5 Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women, 24 caps)

6 Sarah Beckett (Firwood Waterloo, 1 cap)

7 Marlie Packer (Saracens Women, 61 caps)

8 Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning, 108 caps)

16 Amy Cokayne (Wasps FC Ladies, 41 caps)

17 Bryony Cleall (Saracens Women, uncapped)

18 Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Ladies, 5 caps)

19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens Women, uncapped)

20 Rowena Burnfield (Richmond Ladies, 47 caps)

21 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 41 caps)

22 Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women, 8 caps)

23 Emily Scott (Harlequins Ladies, 23 caps)

England Women 2019 Six Nations fixtures

Ireland v England

Friday 1 February, KO 5pm GMT - live Sky Sports Mix

Energia Park Donnybrook, Dublin

England v France

Sunday 10 February, KO 12.45pm GMT - live Sky Sports

Castle Park, Doncaster

Wales v England

Sunday 24 February, KO 12.30pm GMT – live Sky Sports

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

England v Italy

Saturday 9 March, KO 12.05pm GMT - live Sky Sports

Sandy Park, Exeter

England v Scotland

Saturday 16 March, KO 7.30pm (approx. – following the conclusion of the men’s game) - live Sky Sports

Twickenham Stadium