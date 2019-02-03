Chichester 10k chiefs delighted with thrilling finish

Orgnisers of the 2019 Chichester Priory 10k couldn't have been happier with the winning times - nor the competitiveness of a race which had 1,468 finishers.

The magic 30-minute mark for the distance was beaten by the first SEVEN home - with the course records broken in the process. See the super seven cross the line in our video, above

Steph Twell celebrates her win / Picture by Derek Martin

On a perfect if chilly day for running, Will Mycroft was first over the line in 29.32, just a second in front of Crawley's Paul Navesey. Third-placed Andy Maud was only five seconds behind the winner.

In a speedy finish to a super-fast race on a day when there was hardly a breath of wind, another four finishers were home before the 30-minute mark was up.

And while the men's course record was broken by 13 seconds, Hampshire-based Olympic runner Steph Twell broke the women's record for the course by six seconds, coming home in an excellent 33.17.

Organisers from Chichester Priory Rotary Club were bouyant at the times and the number of finishers - delighted their hard work in attracting a high-class field to the Goodwood-based event had paid off.

See our video of the whole field at the start of the race