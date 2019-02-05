Chichester and Bognor golfers taste a little Turkish delight

Golfers from the Chichester and Bognor clubs went to Belek in Turkey for their winter tour.

This event has been running for 20 years with Turkey the chosen destination for most of them. Unfortunately this year the travellers suffered the worst weather they have known, with the customary shorts giving way to rain gear and winter jumpers.

Cowdray Park outgoing ladies' captain Margaret Curwood presents a cheque to Riding for the Disabled

But the courses as usual were magnificent and four rounds were completed by all .

A matchplay competition between the Chichester veterans ex-captains, led by Norman Moore, the tour organiser and a team led by George Bell, the current veterans’ captain, began the week and was won by the ex-captains by ten points to four – due mainly to a superb seven-point haul by Jim Robertson and Brendan Sharpe.

Individual Stablefords followed with wins for George Bell on the Sueno Dunes course and Mike Harrington on the Antalya Pasha course. Both winning scores were 34 points.

The major event for the Champions Trophy, decided by the best aggregate scores from the two Stableford rounds, was an exciting affair with just four points covering the first four positions.

First-round leaders Goerge Bell and Chris Penny struggled on the Pasha course and this allowed a Titanic battle to take place between a surging Mike Harrington and the steady Jim Robertson.

The par-three 17th hole proved pivotal as Robertson landed his ball safely on the green for a comfortable par and went on to win the trophy by a point.

Fortunately the holiday ended in customary sunshine to put a smile on everyone’s faces and discussions were already taking place about next year’s tour .

Pictured is Jim Robertson with the Hunston Trophy flanked by Mike Harrington and third-placed Trevor Till.

Selsey golfers welcome new captains

Junior golfers pick up silverware

* The January weather has been kind to Chichester Golf Club’s ladies, who have begun the new year with lots of fun games. Turnout has been high for the time of year and despite renovations going on at the clubhouse many have stayed to enjoy after-game social time.

Results: Triple, Double, Single - 1 Jennifer Sherwood, Mo Davison and Viv May-Hearn 176; 2 Fiona Walsh, Lesly Hance and Heddie Straw 169; 3 Caroline Hawkes, Judith Whittaker and SP 166. Nearest the pins: 4th - Linda Wood, 6th - Jennifer Sherwood, 13th - Kathy Donohoe. Bramble -

Kathy Donohoe, Bev Seymour and Wendy Jeffery 79; Fiona Walsh, Sang Porter and Denise Lansley 76; 3 Jennifer Sherwood, Val Edwards and Angela Perkins 74. Bramble - 1 Caroline Hawkes, Heddie Straw, Hannah Stephens and Ros May-Hearn 85; 2 Lisa Mitchelmore, Yvonne Dunckley, Viv May-Hearn and Treyn Haynes 83ocb; 3 Helen Ball, Nicky Eastland Vena Lee and Val Swain 83.

A total of 30 Chi ladies travelled to play at Hill Barn nd enjoyed a very pleasant Bowmaker game.

Results: Jennifer Sherwood, Pauline Beale and Christine Wheeler 76; Lisa Jackson, Val Edwards and Ros May-Hearn 73; Linda Eaton, Val Swain and Wendy Jeffery 72. Tower Bowmaker - Joan Bramer, Marilyn Forward and Lesly Hance 78; Terry Payne, Maureen Selway and Janet Leonard 72; Liz Fraser, Denise Lansley and Jacquie Ovington 71. Chicago: Jennifer Sherwood +2, Helen Ball +1, Vena Lee 0. Pink Lady - Fran Syson, Judith Whittaker and Christine Wheeler 125 cb; Bev Seymour, Nicky Eastland and SP 125; Jenifer Sherwood, Lisa Jackson and Heddie Straw 124. Nearest the pin - 8th, Pam Hart; 15th, Barbara Hastewell. Bogey Bisque - Sue Bond +5; Caroline Hawkes +3; Jennifer Sherwood +2.

COWDRAY PARK

At the end of her year as lady captain at Cowdray Park, Margaret Curwood presented to Liphook-based Riding for the Disabled a cheque for £5,123 raised over her year through donations and raffles.